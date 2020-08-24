A new teaser for Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK‘s collaboration called “Ice Cream” is out now.
The brief clip saw the two, who have been collaborating on a new song, chatting with each other via a video call.
Gomez got the ball rolling with, “Thank you for staying up so early.”
The four idols from BlackPink were clearly excited to be working with the 28-year-old singer for its upcoming second single for this year, “Ice Cream.”
READ MORE: Check Out More Selena Gomez News
Group member Rose said: “We’re really glad that you’re on the single because we’ve been a big fan of yours for a long time.”
Gomez returned the love with, “I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys, and so this is a big, big dream for me, and I can’t wait.”
Fans will have to wait a little longer for the highly-anticipated track which is set to drop on Friday.
Watch the teaser video below.
THE LATEST
- Tyler Posey, Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles, Jake Shears, and More Insta Snaps
- Cute Overload! Jacob Elordi and Tommy Dorfman
- Throwing a Labor Day Party? These Are Our Must Have Recommendations
- Was Dorinda Medley Fired From The Real Housewives of New York City?
- Podcasts You Should Know – Park Predators
- Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Denies Using Racial Slur in Video
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ It looks like Carole Baskin is going to be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars! [OMG BLOG]
★ Colton Haynes reacts to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC speech and you can probably relate. [Towleroad]
★ Everything coming to TV and streaming in September. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ 46 Texans drank bleach this month, so officials once again had to warn the public not to drink bleach. [Curt and Frank]
★ Novak Djokovic‘s pain in the neck. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ The 1980s VMAs highlights include mullets, curls, and Cher. So a whole lotta retro goodness! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Jennifer Lopez to launch makeup and skincare brand JLo Beauty. [Celebitchy]
★ You have to hear what Jacob Blake Sr. has to say about his son’s shooting. [Boy Culture]