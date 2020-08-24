A new teaser for Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK‘s collaboration called “Ice Cream” is out now.

The brief clip saw the two, who have been collaborating on a new song, chatting with each other via a video call.

Gomez got the ball rolling with, “Thank you for staying up so early.”

The four idols from BlackPink were clearly excited to be working with the 28-year-old singer for its upcoming second single for this year, “Ice Cream.”

Group member Rose said: “We’re really glad that you’re on the single because we’ve been a big fan of yours for a long time.”

Gomez returned the love with, “I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys, and so this is a big, big dream for me, and I can’t wait.”

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the highly-anticipated track which is set to drop on Friday.

Watch the teaser video below.