Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart hold hands on second public date after actress declared she’s ‘single’

Selena Gomez had us all fooled!

Last week, the singer shut down rumors she and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart were dating, claiming she’s “single” because she likes “being alone too much.” However, the duo was caught holding hands on a Saturday, January 21 date night in NYC!

Photogs spotted the pair leaving Torrisi Bar & Restaurant, with the Rare Beauty founder, 30, dressed in head-to-toe black. Gomez tied her hair up but let her bangs fall loose, and she added a pop of gold with hoop earrings.

Taggart, 33, bundled up in a teal sweatshirt and a pair of jeans featuring butterfly patches over the knees.

The outing is the second the twosome embarked on in one week, as they were seen kissing at a bowling alley on Sunday, January 15, as OK! previously reported.

Whether the pair are casually dating or heading towards a committed relationship, a source noted they “aren’t trying to hide” anything and are “having a lot of fun together.”

Gomez has been in the headlines constantly throughout 2023, as she kicked off the year by gracing the red carpet at the Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, for Only Murders in the Building.

Shortly after the awards show, she expressed her excitement as she revealed Meryl Streep would be joining Season 3 of the hit Hulu series.

The star has also been feeling better mentally after struggling with depression and bipolar disorder — but she insisted receiving the diagnoses was a good thing.

“It was really freeing to have the information,” explained Gomez in a past interview. “It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part.”

“I am happier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts,” the multifaceted star declared in her docuseries My Mind & Me. “More than I have ever been.”

The “Wolves” crooner admitted she was a bit nervous to publicize her story, but she knew it was the right thing to do. “I hope that by sharing my experiences and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories,” she said, “and to have hope that things can and will get better.”