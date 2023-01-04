Selena Gomez jokes she’s in a ‘throuple’ with Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz after lavish New Year’s Eve getaway

Published by

Selena Gomez seems to have no problem being a third wheel.

On Monday, January 2, the former Disney Channel star, 30, gave a glimpse into her lavish New Year’s Eve celebration with Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz, with her joking about joining the couple’s marriage as a third party.

“Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” Gomez sarcastically quipped in the Instagram caption alongside a slew of photos of the three hugging, snuggling together on a yacht and getting ready for their end of 2022 celebrations.

“Facts 💘💘💘🤣,” the heiress, 27, commented under the post of her bestie and her husband, 23, whom she wed in April 2022.

The pop star also shared snaps of herself and Peltz rocking matching sparkling mini-dresses while being photographed by Beckham. “Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses! Felt like a fairy! Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!,” she captioned the fun-filled pictures.

While Gomez may not actually be joining the actress and the famous offspring’s union, she can definitely add her vacation pals to her list of Hollywood friends.

As OK! previously reported, the “Feel Me” vocalist ruffled some feathers last year after calling Taylor Swift her “only friend in the industry.”

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she explained in a November interview ahead of her bombshell documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

Actress Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017, responded to the headlines on social media, writing that she found the comment “interesting” before unfollowing her pal-of-15-years on Instagram. Fans went wild with speculation that their friendship was over.

The Only Murders in the Building star later clarified her statement in a comment under a viral TikTok video about the situation, noting: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”