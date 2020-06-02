Socialite Life
Seth Rogen Tells All Lives Matter 'Supporters' to Shut the F**k Up
Seth Rogen Tells All Lives Matter ‘Supporters’ to Shut the F**k Up

by
June 2, 2020
Seth Rogen Premiere Of Warner Bros Pictures' "Motherless Brooklyn" - Red Carpet
Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Seth Rogen is not holding back those who are criticizing his support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram.

Amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, Rogen took to his Instagram account to post a photo of the Black Lives Matter logo to his 8 million followers. The comedian’s caption reads: “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”

Rogen was among the numerous celebrities who raised awareness about Floyd, a black man who died last week in Minneapolis after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for nine minutes straight.

Rogen’s caption was a direct criticism of All Lives Matter supporters, many of whom have been speaking out amidst the current protests claiming the Black Lives Matter movement promotes inequality.

The point All Lives Matter supporters miss is that supporting the Black Lives Matter movement does not mean one doesn’t support all lives, it’s just that all lives aren’t in danger and being oppressed like black lives are in this moment and throughout American history.

When commenters began responding with #AllLivesMatter and other criticisms, Rogen went off even more. His responses ranged from “leave me alone” to “$3s^#@” and people were here for it.

“Fuck off. You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my shit,” Rogen responded to one user who disparaged the protests.

His responses ranged from “shut the fuckup” to “fuck off,” to “eat shit and fuck you.”

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKLIVESMATTER.

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

