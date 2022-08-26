‘My world had crumbled’: Shia LaBeouf once contemplated suicide when his life & career reached rock bottom

Published by

Radar Online

Actor Shia LaBeouf once contemplated suicide when his life and career both reached an all-time low point, Radar has learned.

The 36-year-old embattled actor revealed the startling claim on Thursday during a new YouTube interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron.

According to LaBeouf, his “world had crumbled” and he “didn’t want to be alive anymore” following a series of serious incidents including car crashes, emotional problems and court-ordered rehab.

The Padre Pio actor also reportedly disrupted Cabaret – a Broadway show also featuring Emma Stone – and found himself at the wrong end of a lawsuit filed by FKA Twigs – LaBeouf’s co-star in Honey Boy ­– accusing LaBeouf of sexual battery and assault.

“At this point I’m nuclear,” LaBeouf told Bishop Barron regarding the troubled time in his life.“Nobody wants to talk to me, including my mother. My manager’s not calling. The agent’s not calling. I’m not connected to the business anymore.”

“I had a gun on the table. I was outta here,” he continued, revealing he was ready to take his own life after reaching rock bottom in both is life and his career. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame like I had never experienced before — the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe.”

“You don’t know where to go,” LaBeouf added. “You can’t go outside and get like a, a taco.”

LaBeouf further revealed how his life had been “saved” after he landed a role playing the titular character in the upcoming film Padre Pio – a film about the controversial 20th century monk and miracle worker.

After landing the role, LaBeouf said he began studying and researching Roman Catholicism, at which point he decided to officially convert to the religion.

“I’m in this spiritual program. We have meetings. And another person who was in these meetings was Abel Ferrera,” LaBeouf claimed while explaining how the upcoming project first started during a “spiritual program” both he and Padre Pio’s director, Ferrera, were involved in.

LaBeouf continued, “He wrote me in the chat box, ‘You know about Padre Pio?’”

As a result of the Transformers actor’s conversion to Roman Catholicism, and his role as Padre Pio, LaBeouf said he was able to let go of “old” self and realize his “life had led to serious infliction of pain and damage on other people.”