Shirtless Armie Hammer Unveils Symbolic Tattoos During Rare Outing After Ex-Girlfriend’s Release Audio Recordings

Embattled actor Armie Hammerunveiled two bizarre tattoos while going shirtless during a rare outing upon his return to the United States.

Radar has learned that Hammer, 35, was seen spending time poolside at a hotel in Southern California this week after quitting his Cayman Islands timeshare gig.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

In the middle of his chest was a large, upside-down triangle, which RadarOnline.com can reveal is an alchemy symbol for water. The ink on his forearm was similar and had another reference to the elements, featuring a line through the triangle to signify air.

The scandal-plagued star appeared to be in good spirits despite a new teaser dropping from House of Hammer, a docuseries exploring cannibal and sexual assault claims against him.

Hammer has reportedly continued to get inked up since his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce in 2020.

Some of his latest tattoos include an outline of the Cayman Islands above his knee and the letters E.G.B.A., which stand for “Everything’s gonna be alright,” per Vanity Fair.

Last year, Hammer spent almost nine months at a Florida rehab center after being accused of sexual and emotional abuse by multiple women — allegations he denied.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” his lawyer previously said in response to the claims.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

In a trailer for the upcoming three-part docuseries, his exes and alleged victims Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison share explosive voice memos and messages that have never been seen or heard before.

“You are mine! You hear me? I own you now. I’ll own you forever,” one of his alleged messages read. “I decide when you eat, when you sleep. when you —-,” another stated.

Vucekovich said their relationship was perfect in the beginning, “but then things changed.”

RB/Bauergriffin.com

Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer also makes a cameo with a major bombshell, telling cameras, “I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”

House of Hammer premieres on Discovery+ on September 2.