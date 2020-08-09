Simon Cowell Breaks Back After Fall From Electric Bike

Simon Cowell underwent back surgery on Saturday night (August 08, 2020) after a bad bike accident.

The America’s Got Talent star, 60, was rushed to hospital following the crash at his home in Malibu, California.

He was testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home when the accident occurred, sources said.

Simon Cowell attends “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening,” a rep for Cowell confirmed on Saturday night.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” the rep added.

“He’s doing fine,” a rep for Cowell assured People. “He’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Simon Cowell attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Kickoff at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 04, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The accident comes just days before Cowell is scheduled to shoot America’s Got Talent‘s first live show.