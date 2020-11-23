Singer Barret Turner Answers the Socialite Seven

Quarantine has not slowed down singer Barret Turner. The smooth-voiced crooner has made it his mission to release a new single each month. One of his recent songs, “Always You” even got a shout out from none other than Tiger King’s Carole Baskin. His latest release, his third, is titled “Never Stood.”

This song has a few different meanings and in one way or another everyone can relate to it. “I put a clock in the song because I wanted it to symbolize the time we have. What if I didn’t have tomorrow? Am I doing enough now? Right now, we have control of our days. What if you didn’t have that control anymore? You couldn’t go back and change or fix things. You’d be standing in a spot you never stood” says Barret.

Get to know more about this up-and-coming (and productive) performer as Barret answers the Socialite Seven.

When did you know that you wanted to become a singer? And have there been any moments in which you regretted your decision (in the moment)?

I’ve wanted to be a singer since middle school. My buddies and I made a pop punk band and I was the singer but I was so shy. I made two albums singing that never got released. Now all my new music is just me producing. I’m not sure I would consider myself a singer anymore. I plan to sing on some of my songs, but I will do it when I feel the song fits right for me.

Who has had the biggest influence on your music and why?

I don’t really know. I like emotional music and that’s how I seem to write so to say someone has influence on it, I can’t just name one person or band. I enjoy Explosions in the Sky, Hootie and the Blowfish, San Holo and Gryffin, but I’m not sure I really sound like them. That’s just the type of music I listen to.

Who (if anyone) would you love to collaborate with?

Luckily a lot of the singers on my songs were people I was fans of to begin with. I am really glad I got to collaborate with them. In the future, I would like to make a song with Jaymes Young.

What type of music or artist that you listen to frequently do you think your fans would be surprised to learn that you’re a fan of?

Hootie and the Blowfish haha. I love them.

What are you hoping to achieve with your music?

I want to be able to tour and do live shows.

What are three things you can’t live without?

Music, hockey and family.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

My dad and mom always instilled in me to be kind and ask people about themselves. I try my best to remember that.

