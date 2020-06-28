Welcome to the latest SL Recommends, where we highlight some of our favorite things that we love!
The list can be made up of everything from fashion, products, movies, food, music, tv shows, books, travel destinations, apps, restaurants and really, anything that we truly love.
Some of the things making our list this week are the Apple Watch Series 5, Blendtec Classic Fit Blender, Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds and more.
Check out all of our recommendations below
Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
Want to make your ears happy? The Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds will do just that. Plus, they feature a secure-fitting design for enhanced in-ear stability when you’re active. So they’re not gonna fall out of your ears!
You’ll get up to 15 hours of use. With up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket friendly charging case, your listening needs are met from the start of the day, to its end with these earbuds.
JUMPER Infrared Digital Thermometer for Forehead and Ear
In these days of the COVID-19 pandemic, you definitely need a thermometer. An infrared thermometer is the way to go as it is quick and easy to read.
It is super fast, with instant reading measure the temperature in 1 second and thermometer for fever. It is great for adults and babies. Plus, the automatic power-off feature will save on batteries.
Blendtec Classic Fit Blender
The Blendtec Classic Fit Blender is equipped with a thirty-second button, a +10 button and two pulse functions, it’s no wonder that it’s a Blendtec favorite – especially for the price!
Perfect for making smoothies, crushing ice for cocktails, making soup and so much more.
Apple Watch Series 5
The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) in Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band!
This is close to the perfect watch. I love the always on feature and all of the health and fitness tracking features, some which I still have yet to explore. And with the forthcoming IOS release, we’ll finally get sleep tracking.
Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Stand
Does your phone need a quick wireless charge? Then you’re going to need the Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Stand! I have one by the side of my bed and one on my nightstand, so my phone is always ready to go!
