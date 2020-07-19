Welcome to the latest SL Recommends, where we highlight some of our favorite things that we love!

The list can be made up of everything from fashion, products, movies, food, music, tv shows, books, travel destinations, apps, restaurants and really, anything that we truly love.

Some of the things making our list this week are the Dash Griddle, Just the Cheese Baked Cheese Bars and Minis, Apple Watch Series 5 and more.

Check out all of our recommendations below

Dash Non-Stick Electric Griddle

Cooking with a breeze! With the Dash non-stick electric griddle you can make eggs, cookies, pancakes, grilled cheese, even stir fry, burgers and quesadillas without the need for multiple pots/pans!

The 19.75 x 9.5 inch surface heats quickly, saving time and energy, and the heating probe gives you precise control over your cooking temperature. With a non-stick coating and drip tray to catch excess grease before it reaches your countertop, cleaning is easy.

Just the Cheese Baked Cheese Bars and Minis

Hey cheese lovers, are you looking for a delicious low-carb snack? You MUST try Just the Cheese Baked Cheese Bars and Minis made from 100% Wisconsin cheese! They are literally the cheesiest snack I have ever tasted. So delicious!

The snacks are also gluten-free and are only 75 calories per bar, so that’s huge. Because they’re baked rather than air-dried, they have a mega-cheese flavor and the crunch that you want in a snack.

Choose from the following cheesy flavors — Grilled Cheese, Jalapeño Cheese, Mil Cheddar, Wisconsin Cheddar, White Cheddar and Garlic and Chive.

Apple Watch Series 5

The watch is so much more than a watch. The Apple Watch Series 5 with its always-on Retina display ensures you always know what time it is, and the customizable display will make sure what information is important to you, will always be shown.

If you’re into fitness, you’ll love the advanced workout metrics, GPS, and water resistance up to 50 meters. Plus, you get to track your daily progress with the Activity rings.

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man by Mary Trump

Looking for a great read?

In this revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him, Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald’s only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.

With 950,000 copies sold in one day, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man by Mary L. Trump is a bonafide page-turner.

