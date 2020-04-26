‘SNL at Home’ Returns With Brad Pitt As Dr. Anthony Fauci — WATCH

This was really special. A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked who he would want to portray him on Saturday Night Live.

“Oh, Brad Pitt, of course!” Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases expert and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, joked on CNN.

On Saturday night, as the sketch show returned with another episode of SNL At Home that was produced remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Facui got his wish.

Pitt played Fauci during the episode’s cold open—and began his cameo by noting how popular the medical expert has become. “Good evening, I’m Dr. Anthony Fauci. First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic emails,” Pitt said.

“Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say,” he began.

Pitt, as Fauci, explained further that Trump saying, everyone can get a test, actually meant “no one.”

He then moves on to play a clip of Trump lauding his administration for doing an “incredible job” while adding that the infectious disease that has swept over the globe will “disappear one day, like a miracle.”

“A miracle is great. Who doesn’t like miracles,” said Pitt, adding: “Miracles shouldn’t be Plan A.”

Before concluding the skit, Pitt removing his wig and stepping out of the character, extolled Fauci.

“To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” he said before thanking the healthcare officials.

“Thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front lines.”

Pitt then took a beat and kicked off the remote episode of “SNL.”

“And now, live, kinda, from all across America, it’s Saturday night,” Pitt said.

Watch Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci on SNL at Home

