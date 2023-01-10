Something’s wrong here: Jessica Simpson sparks concern with shrinking frame, looks thinner than ever after 100-pound weight drop

Published by

Fans are worried about Jessica Simpson after she looked thinner than ever during a night on the town with her husband, Eric Johnson. The blonde beauty, 42, shocked everyone by stepping out with a noticeably smaller frame this weekend despite already losing 100 pounds, RadarOnline.comhas learned.

Simpson was photographed in Santa Monica on Saturday. The married duo hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi for date night. The I Wanna Love You Forever singer — who was recently snubbed by Rolling Stone, failing to make the magazine’s list of the 200 greatest singers of all time — highlighted her shrinking silhouette in a skin-tight red and black animal-striped dress.

The fashion mogul paired her nighttime look with a long black coat, which ate up her frail frame.

Mega

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Simpson’s sunken face was also prominent, sparking worry that her weight loss might be going too far. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Dukes of Hazzard actress dropped 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie, in 2019, and it appears that she’s shed even more weight since then.

Simpson’s most recent outing has left her fans worried about her well-being.

“Look at her eyes, they are absolutely showing a sunken-ness that relates to malnutrition. She needs to eat more, get more healthy,” one person warned. “She used to be extraordinarily beautiful. Now she looks hard, brittle, too thin,” a second commented.

Mega

“Something’s wrong here. Prominent nasolabial folds and sunken eyes suggest a very quick loss of weight that may not be on purpose,” shared a third. “The skinnier she gets the older she looks,” stated another.

Others were convinced the photos weren’t even of Simpson.

“That’s a different person,” one tweeted, prompting another person to respond, “It sure looks like a double to me too!”

Simpson’s weight loss hasn’t been the only thing to spark controversy.

Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claim Simpson and her husband have been bickering behind closed doors after she expressed her desire for a Keeping Up With The Simpsons-style reality show.

“Jess has been bored and craving a return to the spotlight for a while,” an insider spilled. “It’s a big reason why she’s had all these cosmetic procedures and continues to lose weight. She wants to look her best when she finds the right project — ideally, a TV show that features the whole family.”

Johnson is reportedly “not happy” about it.

“He’s a low-key guy who’d get out of Hollywood if he could. He doesn’t want any part of having camera crews invade his home life,” the pal added. “He’s been quite content with the way things are, but Jessica is hell-bent on seeing her name in lights. They’ve been arguing about it but Jessica is determined to get her way no matter what.”