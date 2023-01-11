Spielberg wins big as Golden Globes make comeback

Published by

AFP

Los Angeles (AFP) – Steven Spielberg claimed top honors including best drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday for his deeply personal film “The Fabelmans,” as Hollywood’s A-list stars flocked to the first major awards show of 2023 despite a series of scandals swirling around its organizers.

The other top film award, best comedy or musical, went to “The Banshees of Inisherin” — a tragicomedy about a shattered friendship on a remote Irish island that ended the night with the most movie prizes.

Spielberg, who also took home the award for best director, thanked his family including his late mother, who he said would be “up there kvelling about this right now.”

“The Fabelmans” covers the troubled marriage of Spielberg’s parents, anti-Semitic bullying, and the director’s early efforts making zero-budget movies with his teenage friends.

“Everybody sees me as a success story… but nobody really knows who we are until we’re courageous enough to tell everyone who we are,” he told the A-list audience at the Beverly Hilton.

Spielberg said films like “E.T.” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” had used elements from his real life, but he had “never had the courage to hit this story head on” until now.

Despite faring poorly at the box office, the film saw off last year’s two biggest commercial hits — James Cameron’s sci-fi film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and mega-sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” — to win the night’s final prize.

“Banshees” also earned a win for Colin Farrell for best comedy actor, boosting his Oscar hopes, and for writer-director Martin McDonagh with best screenplay.

A-listers attend

The Globes, which kick off the annual film prize-giving season, have not had their usual glitz for the past two years, due to the pandemic and revelations about their organizers’ lack of diversity and allegations of ethical lapses.

In particular, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the awards, was criticized for not having a single Black member, although it has recently expanded its ranks.

All eyes were on which A-listers would show up Tuesday, as NBC — which scrapped its broadcast of the show last year — brought back the 80th Golden Globe Awards on a one-off basis.

As it turned out, many heavy hitters were in attendance, including Spielberg, Rihanna and Brad Pitt, though some skipped questions from journalists on the red carpet — which was in fact gray.

Austin Butler, stepping into Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes for rock-and-roll biopic “Elvis,” won best actor in a drama.

“You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much,” Butler said to the legendary late singer in an emotional speech in which he also praised Presley’s family for their support.

Eddie Murphy accepted a career achievement award at the Beverly Hills gala, while Angela Bassett won best supporting actress for Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

– No shows –

But Cate Blanchett, who won best drama actress for “Tar,” in which she plays a ruthless conductor navigating the cutthroat world of classical music, did not attend the gala.

Other prominent winners who didn’t show included Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”).

Michelle Yeoh was on hand to collect her best comedy actress for the surreal “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Her co-star in the multiverse-hopping sci-fi film, Ke Huy Quan — who shot to fame as a child star in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” almost four decades ago — offered an emotional speech as he accepted the prize for best supporting actor.

Action-packed Indian blockbuster “RRR,” which has become a huge word-of-mouth hit in Hollywood, added momentum to its awards season campaign by winning best song.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won best animated feature, while “Argentina, 1985” won best non-English language film.

On the television side, “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” won best drama, and “Abbott Elementary” claimed best comedy series.

Edgy host

Success at the Globes is often seen as a potential bellwether for films hoping to win Oscars, which take place this year on March 12.

Academy voters will begin casting ballots for Oscar nominations on Thursday, just days after the Globes gala.

But recent controversies have muddied the waters.

Host Jerrod Carmichael, who struck a daring and edgy tone throughout the night, kicked the gala off with a monologue poking fun at the HFPA.

“I won’t say they were a racist organization — but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will,” he said.

Most of the Globes’ usual swanky after-parties did not take place this year. Nominee Brendan Fraser and Tom Cruise, the star and producer of “Top Gun: Maverick,” notably did not attend.

Despite the uproar surrounding the Globes, “Avatar” director Cameron told AFP he believed the HFPA had been “responsive to the protests,” adding: “I think we should celebrate the fact that an organization does such radical changes.”

Early reviews for the show were positive, with Variety praising “acid-tongued” host Carmichael.

But The New York Times said Hollywood’s readiness to again embrace the HFPA as a useful marketing tool showed it has “dropped any pretense that the Globes are meaningful as markers of artistic excellence.”

The ceremony’s television ratings, expected Wednesday, will be closely watched by the industry.

The Winner’s List

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” *WINNER

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” *WINNER

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” *WINNER

Best Television Series Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon” *WINNER

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Black Bird”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark” *WINNER

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *WINNER

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” *WINNER

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans” *WINNER

“TAR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“RRR” (India)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina) *WINNER

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, “Tár”

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” *WINNER

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”) *WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” *WINNER

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *WINNER

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” *WINNER

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis” *WINNER

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár” *WINNER

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” *WINNER

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon” *WINNER

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”