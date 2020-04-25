Stanley Tucci Makes a Very, Very Dirty Martini for James Corden — WATCH

He’s back making cocktails! The world was captivated when Stanley Tucci made a Negroni cocktail and James Corden pounced on the opportunity to recreate that moment that was magical for us all.

During Thursday night’s (April 23, 2020) at-home episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden the host hopped on a video call with the acclaimed actor, live from his home in London, to learn how to mix up the finest martini cocktail.

While Tucci’s wife, Felicity Blunt (sister of actress Emily Blunt), filmed him, the actor talked Corden through the steps of making the stirred — not shaken — martini.

“We’re doing the opposite of James Bond,” said a very-well dressed Tucci. Apparently early-evening cocktails are the norm in the Tucci/Blunt household, with the actor mixing drinks nightly at 5 p.m. without fail.

He also knows that dressing up for the festivities is very important. “I do it every night,” he told Corden. “I always feel like one should look good, particularly after 5 o’clock.”

Watch Stanley Tucci make a martini

