Celebrity

Stanley Tucci Makes a Very, Very Dirty Martini for James Corden — WATCH

By Michael Prieve
Photo via CBS
0

He’s back making cocktails! The world was captivated when Stanley Tucci made a Negroni cocktail and James Corden pounced on the opportunity to recreate that moment that was magical for us all.

During Thursday night’s (April 23, 2020) at-home episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden the host hopped on a video call with the acclaimed actor, live from his home in London, to learn how to mix up the finest martini cocktail.

While Tucci’s wife, Felicity Blunt (sister of actress Emily Blunt), filmed him, the actor talked Corden through the steps of making the stirred — not shaken — martini.

Related
Celebrity

OMFG, JoJo Siwa Took Off Her Bow in TikTok Challenge!

Celebrity

That Time When Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry From Choking on the Bond Set

“We’re doing the opposite of James Bond,” said a very-well dressed Tucci. Apparently early-evening cocktails are the norm in the Tucci/Blunt household, with the actor mixing drinks nightly at 5 p.m. without fail.

He also knows that dressing up for the festivities is very important. “I do it every night,” he told Corden. “I always feel like one should look good, particularly after 5 o’clock.”

Watch Stanley Tucci make a martini

Related
Celebrity

Stanley Tucci Teaching the World How to Make a Negroni Is the Video You Need to Watch Right Now

Celebrity

Brad Pitt Gives Us the Weather on John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’ — WATCH

From Our Partners

★ WATCH: Long-haired businessmen video conference with Will Ferrell and Will Forte! [OMG BLOG]

★ Gay COVID-19 Survivor Andy Cohen: “My Blood Could Save a Life, But Instead It’s Over Here Boiling” (WATCH) [Towleroad]

★ 70 Year Old Richard Gere & Wife Have Baby [Evil Beet Gossip]

Outlander recap: The Ballad of Nagini [Go Fug Yourself]

Related
Celebrity

Blue Ivy Carter Demonstrates the Importance of Washing Your Hands in the Coronavirus Era — WATCH

Celebrity

Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Lizzo, Rolling Stones and More Pop Stars Unite for One World Benefit — WATCH

★ Florida Man Tom Brady Breaks-And-Enters Into a Stranger’s Home in “Tompa Bay” [Celebitchy]

★ Song of the Day: “Lemon Cake” by Sheila E [Kenneth in the 212]

Barbra Streisand Is 78 [Boy Culture]

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Tyler Cameron, Adam Lambert, Josh Duhamel and More Insta…

OMFG, JoJo Siwa Took Off Her Bow in TikTok Challenge!

That Time When Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry From Choking…

Follow Us @socialitelife

X