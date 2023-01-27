Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ inner circle slams Todrick Hall’s ‘extremely negligent’ assumptions about DJ’s suicide

Published by

OK Magazine

Those closest to Stephen “tWitch” Boss are outraged by the careless comments Todrick Hall recently made about his suicide.

As OK! reported, Hall said in a recent interview that one of Boss’ silent struggles stemmed from the drama of his gig on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, claiming people were disappointed the late DJ was supporting the host amid accusations of creating a toxic workplace.

mega

However, a news outlet said Boss’ inner circle finds Hall’s claims “extremely negligent,” adding its “self-serving of Todrick to assume he knows what led to tWitch’s death.” They also questioned his motive behind the YouTube star’s recent interview since he also promoted his own upcoming work.

According to the outlet, tWitch “loved” working on the daytime talk show and was well-respected by his colleagues, something that even earned him an executive producer role in the final season, which aired last year.

mega

In the father-of-three’ suicide note, he expressed his ongoing troubles, though he allegedly never mentioned his job or the scandal surrounding Ellen DeGeneres — however, that didn’t stop Hall, 37, from putting the blame on the headline-spinning ordeal, insisting the dancer was under “a lot of pressure.”

STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS’ WIFE ALLISON HOLKER ‘PRIORITIZING’ KIDS’ MENTAL HEALTH AFTER HIS DEATH: SOURCE

“People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman.’ I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision but I do understand,” the Kinky Boots lead expressed in his interview. “If I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”

mega

Having worked together since 2014, Boss and DeGeneres, 65, appeared to be on good terms when he took his life in December 2022.

ELLEN DEGENERES APPEARS GLUM IN FIRST OUTING AFTER STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS’ PASSING

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” the comedian gushed in a tribute after his sudden death. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

Boss left behind wife Allison Holker, 34, and their three kids, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. He died on December 13 at age 40 via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TMZ reported on Boss’ friends denying Hall’s claims.