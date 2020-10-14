Stevie Nicks has joined TikTok and it was for one very viral reason.

The legendary musician made her TikTok debut on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) with her take on one of the platform’s most popular viral challenges.

Nicks’ shared her take on the popular video posted by Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on TikTok and gained viral fame with a video he posted in September.

Apodaca’s original post, which he captioned, “Morning vibe,” showed his skateboarding through the city while drinking from a bottle of Cran-Raspberry juice all set to the Fleetwood Mac hit.

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood created his own TikTok account to recreate Apodaca’s video as well.

Now Nicks, who provides the vocals on “Dreams,” has posted her take. The video features the singer sitting at her grand piano with a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice on the floor and a record player pumping out “Dreams” as Nicks laces up a pair of white roller skates while singing along to her own voice.

Oh how I love her!

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE