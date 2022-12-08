Suffering in silence: Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, spasms affecting vocal cords & ability to walk

Published by

Radar Online

Celine Dion was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, forcing her to cancel and reschedule a number of her shows, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The My Heart Will Go On singer, 54, revealed her secret health struggle on Thursday in an emotional video. Stiff person syndrome causes spasms and rigidity in the trunk and limbs. Those who suffer can also have heightened sensitivity to noise and touch, triggering body spasms.

Mega

Holding back tears, Dion addressed her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

“As you know I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the Grammy winner began her heartbreaking post.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said, before revealing how rare the disorder is.

“Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological syndrome, called stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” Dion bravely continued.

Dion said she’s been suffering from random spasms, which have affected her ability to walk and sing.

“This is what’s been causing all of the spasms I’ve been having,” she revealed taking a deep breath and pausing to gather her emotions.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I used to.”

Mega

Telling her fans she’s working with a “great team of doctors,” Dion announced she has hope — however, her determination to get better has been a battle she’s faced in private.

“It’s been a struggle. All I know is singing its what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most,” the singer stated before almost breaking down.

“I miss you so much,” she told her followers with tears in her eyes. “I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100 percent when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to do that right now.”

Mega

Dion said working on her condition is the most important thing right now, which means she’ll be unable to start her tour in Europe come February.

“For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery, This is my focus and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate,” she announced.

Before signing off she gave a shout-out to her team of doctors and her children “who are supporting me and giving me hope.”

Dion concluded her tearful video by turning the attention to her fans.

“I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me. Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”

The All By Myself singer moved her spring 2023 shows to 2024. She also canceled 8 of her summer 2023 concerts.

In October 2021, Dion postponed her Las Vegas residency. Months later, she canceled her North American tour and pushed back her European one.