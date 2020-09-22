In today’s Quickies, Supergirl hanging up cape after six seasons, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi show off some skin, Sophia Loren‘s new movie, Taylor Swift wants you to vote, and more.
- Jason Priestley Gives Update on Shannen Doherty’s Health Amid Breast Cancer Battle
- Ellen DeGeneres’ On-Air Apology Did Not Go Over Well With Current and Former Employees
- Singer John Chandler Answers the Socialite Seven
- Kelly Clarkson Reveals She ‘Didn’t See’ Divorce Coming — WATCH
- 90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa Lima May Be Deported
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Have you been introduced to the world of BTS sexy fanfiction? Here you go! [OMG BLOG]
★ Katharine McPhee called out for donating to Republicans while courting a gay fanbase. [Towleroad]
★ Will there be a Schitt’s Creek movie? [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Actor François Arnaud comes out as bisexual. [Curt and Frank]
★ Novak Djokovic won the Italian Open for the 5th time on Sunday beating Diego Schwartzman. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Obviously we need to talk about Jeremy Strong and his Emmy’s look! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Kim Cattrall is “happily child-free” and living in Vancouver with her boyfriend. [Celebitchy]
★ Take a lick of Cazwell‘s sticky and sweet “Ice Cream Truck.” [Boy Culture]