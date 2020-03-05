Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Relief

She’s a giver! Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville.

In a Twitter post made Thursday, Swift said: “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.”

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

The statewide death toll was 24. A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation.

A devastating tornado tore a 2-mile-long path through Putnam County early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13.

Another 88 were injured, some critically. Another powerful storm barreled eastward from Nashville along a 50-mile path, killing five; another storm-related death occurred in a county west of Nashville.

Swift has made charitable efforts in Music City since she first rose to country stardom. In response to the 2010 Nashville flood, she donated $500,000 to relief efforts and created the Taylor Swift Charitable Fund.

Taylor Swift performs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

She gave $4 million to fund educational efforts at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in 2012, and donated $100,000 to the Nashville Symphony the following year.

Last year, Swift gave $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, in conjunction with her LGBTQ-positive single “You Need to Calm Down.”

From Our Partners