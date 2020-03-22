Leaked Video of Taylor Swift Call With Kanye West Over ‘Famous’ Video Proves Swift Was Telling the Truth — LISTEN

Four years after a phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West first went viral, the incident is once again making headlines.

When the pop star called out Kanye for using her name in a way that felt offensive in the song, “Famous” in 2016, the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, shared the supposed audio from the call on Snap Chat, in which it sounded like Swift approved of the derogatory lyrics.

A new “unedited video” of the call has been released, and the Twitterverse has gone wild about it online.

In “Famous,” Kanye raps “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous.”

Another part of the video showed West asking Swift how she would feel if he included a line saying, “I made her famous.” It was pretty clear that although Taylor wasn’t crazy about the idea, she understood that Kanye was simply sharing his perspective.

“Did you say that? Oh God, well, what am I going to do about it at this point. It’s just kind of, like, whatever at this point, but I mean, you gotta tell the story the way it happened to you and the way that you experienced it,” she responded.

Taylor added, “You honestly didn’t know who I was before that. It doesn’t matter if I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened. You didn’t know who I was before that and that’s fine. Yeah, I can’t wait to hear it.”

In the video leaked online Friday night, it appears that Swift does give Kanye permission to use the first line, but the second verse, in which he calls her a bitch, was never mentioned.

After hearing the unedited version of the phone call, some fans feel that both Kim and Kanye are sneaky and acted snake-like. Fans of both sides watched as the leaked clip showed Kanye sitting at his desk and he began to read the lyrics out to Taylor.

Nowhere in the latest clips does Kanye say anything about the “bitch” line — proving that Taylor wasn’t lying and that Kanye is indeed the a-hole in this situation. One Twitter user summed it up perfectly, writing, “She was recorded illegally and manipulated by Kanye West and everyone owes her an apology.”

From Our Partners