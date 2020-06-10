Taylor Swift is using her enormous social media platform to fight for racial justice.

In a series of tweets, the 30-year-old musician expressed her feelings about the Black Like Matter movement on Tuesday and encouraged her followers to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 presidential election.

Taylor Swift performs during The 1989 World Tour at Tokyo Dome at Tokyo Dome on May 6, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/Getty Images for TS)

Swift wrote: “Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande Urge Fans to Take Coronavirus Seriously

“In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter,” she added.

Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there. In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 9, 2020

Swift shared an article written by Barack Obama titled ”How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change“ before confirming her support for mail-in voting ahead of November’s presidential elections.

We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard. https://t.co/4ImsKW1fQN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 9, 2020

She continued: ”We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard.”

We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard. https://t.co/4ImsKW1fQN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 9, 2020

Supporters of mail-in voting say it will help to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But critics — including Donald Trump — say the system is open to abuse. In May, the president accused the state of California of sending ballots to ”people who aren’t citizens, illegals“ and ”anybody who is walking or breathing.” This is simply not true.

Republicans are suing Democratic governor Gavin Newsom in an attempt to block his plan to send mail votes to those registered.

Taylor Swift attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Last month, Swift spoke out against Donald Trump after he threatened to unleash violence against Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” the singer tweeted.

“We will vote you out in November,” Swift added in reference to the upcoming US presidential election.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

ON SALE IN THE SL SHOP

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

WATCH: Poland Airs First-Ever Television Commercial With a Gay Couple [OMG BLOG] Trump Floats Despicable Claim: 75-Year-Old Man Brutally Assaulted by Police Was ANTIFA ‘Set-Up’ Who ‘Fell Harder Than He Was Pushed’ [Towleroad] Scott Disick Keeping His Family Close During Recovery [Evil Beet Gossip] Jan-Michael Gambill Celebrated His 43th Shirtless and With a Cocktail [Kenneth in the 212] This Month’s British Vogue Covers Are Very Moving [Go Fug Yourself] Kate Beckinsale Consumes No Stimulants, No Caffeine & No Alcohol [Celebitchy] RIP Kurt Thomas [Boy Culture]