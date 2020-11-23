Taylor Swift skipped the AMAs because she’s re-recording her old albums and more headlines

In today’s Quickies — Taylor Swift, American Music Awards, Al Roker, Javi Costa Polo, Amelia Hamilton, Jason Momoa, Gigi Hadid, and more!

Taylor Swift extended her lead as the artist with the most awards in the show’s 47-year history. She has now won 32 AMAs, eight more than runner-up Michael Jackson. Bieber has now won 18 awards, which puts him in sixth place on the all-time winners’ list.

Swift won artist of the year for the sixth time, extending her record in that category; favorite female artist—pop/rock for the fifth time, setting a new record in that category; and favorite video for the second year in a row. In the female pop/rock vocalist category, Swift pushed past Whitney Houston and Olivia Newton-John, who each won the award four times.

Swift accepted the artist of the year award by video. She explained her absence by saying that she was busy re-recording her earlier albums.

