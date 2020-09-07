Taylor Swift Ties Whitney Houston Record for Most Week’s at Number One on Billboard Album Chart

Taylor Swift’s folklore has earned her a spot next to pop icon Whitney Houston in music history.

Since its surprise release in July this year, Swift’s latest album continues to dominate the Billboard 200 chart. folklore has spent six weeks at the top, giving the singer a total of 46 consecutive weeks at number one across her eight studio albums.

According to Billboard, this most recent accomplishment means the Blank Space singer is now tied with Houston for the most consecutive weeks at No 1 for a female artist.

Adele follows next in the rankings with a total of 34 weeks at the No 1 spot.

folklore is also the first album in four years to spend six consecutive weeks at No 1. The last album to achieve such a feat was Drake’s The View in 2016.

The Beatles command the overall record at 132 weeks during their legendary careers.

The Beatles and Swift are now the only two acts to have at least five albums each with six weeks at No. 1, according to Billboard.

Swift is also the first female artist to have seven albums debut in the No. 1 spot.

The album sold more than two million copies globally in its first week, 1.3 million of which were sold on its first day alone.