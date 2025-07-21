TV

Ted Lasso is back in production for Season 4: See the cast photo

Ted Lasso Season 4
The Apple TV+ sensation, Ted Lasso, which fans thought concluded with Season 3, is gearing up for an incredible return.

The beloved Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso is making an epic comeback, as star Hannah Waddingham excitedly shared. The Apple TV+ sensation, which fans thought concluded with season 3, is gearing up for an incredible return. Here’s all the amazing news about Ted Lasso’s next chapter.

Will Ted Lasso be returning for season 4? Absolutely! The announcement came in March 2025 that Ted Lasso would continue with a fourth season.

In a statement about the renewal, per Variety, Sudeikis said: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

As for Season 4 of Ted Lasso, what will be the storyline? Here’s the official logline from Apple: Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.

The fantastic core team is back! Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, and Brendan Hunt are all confirmed to return.

When asked about returning for a fourth season of Ted Lasso, Waddingham said, “It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it. I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed.”

She continued, “I can’t wait to get involved with that and put my penneth in and go shopping for her looks.”

The show is also welcoming an incredible lineup of new talent: Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Jude Mack (Such Brave Girls), Faye Marsay (Adolescence), Aisling Sharkey (Jurassic World Dominion), Abbie Hern (My Lady Jane), and newcomer, Rex Hayes. Their roles remain under wraps. Grant Feely joins as Ted’s son, Henry, previously played by Gus Turner.

