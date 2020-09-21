Socialite Life
Teddi Mellencamp RHOBH Rumors, Gabrielle Union Leads All-Black Friends Table Read Emmys Viewership Sinks, Leah McSweeney Gets a Nose Job, and More
Teddi Mellencamp RHOBH Rumors, Gabrielle Union Leads All-Black Friends Table Read Emmys Viewership Sinks, Leah McSweeney Gets a Nose Job, and More

by
September 21, 2020
In today’s Quickies, Teddi Mellencamp RHOBH rumors, Emmys viewership sinks, Leah McSweeney gets a nose job, Gabrielle Union to lead all-Black Friends table read, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian hang, and more.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Have you been introduced to the world of BTS sexy fanfiction? Here you go! [OMG BLOG]

Katharine McPhee called out for donating to Republicans while courting a gay fanbase. [Towleroad]

Will there be a Schitt’s Creek movie? [Evil Beet Gossip]

Actor François Arnaud comes out as bisexual. [Curt and Frank]

Novak Djokovic won the Italian Open for the 5th time on Sunday beating Diego Schwartzman. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Obviously we need to talk about Jeremy Strong and his Emmy’s look! [Go Fug Yourself]

Kim Cattrall is “happily child-free” and living in Vancouver with her boyfriend. [Celebitchy]

★ Take a lick of Cazwell‘s sticky and sweet “Ice Cream Truck.” [Boy Culture]

