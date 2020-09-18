Socialite Life
That '70'S Show Star Danny Masterson Appears in Court to Be Arraigned on Rape Charges
That '70'S Show Star Danny Masterson Appears in Court to Be Arraigned on Rape Charges

September 18, 2020
Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Rape
Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A masked Danny Masterson appeared in Los Angeles Supreme Court today (September 18, 2020) and was arraigned on rape charges.

The 44-year-old actor was arraigned on rape charges that were filed this June and was formally charged with the rape of three women between 2001 and 2003.

Actor Danny Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at Los Angeles Superior Court, Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2020. (Photo by REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

The actor was arrested June 17 by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division and released about three hours later on a $3.3 million bond.

Danny has denied the allegations multiple times, he is facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Rape
The MailOnline reports that Leah Remini was also at the arraignment, who is an outspoken Scientology critic. She previously called Masterson’s arrest “just the beginning” of the Church of Scientology’s demise.

Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Rape
Actor Danny Masterson stands with his lawyers Thomas Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum as he is arraigned on rape charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on September 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women on separate occasions between 2001 and 2003. (Photo by Lucy Nicholson – Pool/Getty Images)

