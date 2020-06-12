The Friday Cocktail — The Bees Knees

You made it to the end of the week and now it’s time to drink! We’re highlighting a new cocktail each Friday so we can all enjoy a little something special to kick off our weekend.

This week’s Friday cocktail is The Bees Knees and may be the ultimate prohibition-era cocktail. Unlike many drinks from the speakeasy era, the bee’s knees is dead simple.

The drink itself is lemony fresh, followed by bright and sweet honey on the body, before ending with a prominent gin finish.

Here is what you’ll need to make The Bees Knees

Ingredients

2 ounces gin

3/4 ounces fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounces honey syrup*

Garnish: lemon peel or twist

Garnish

A lemon peel.

Method

Make the honey syrup: In a container, combine honey and hot water and stir until completely mixed. Use immediately or store and refrigerate for up to 5 days. In a shaker tin, combine fresh lemon juice, honey syrup, gin, and ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon peel or twist.

(Via Saveur)

