It has finally arrived! The first trailer for Dune, director Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi landmark book is here (watch below).

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, the Dune movie tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The film’s cast includes Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Javier Bardem as tribe leader Stilgar, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam, David Dastmcalchian as Piter De Vries, Chang Chen as Dr. Yueh, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet-Kynes, and Dave Bautista as the Baron’s nephew Rabban.

Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures also released a special Q&A with the cast and director of Dune led by Frank Herbert superfan Stephen Colbert.

If all goes well, Dune is set to be released in theaters on December 18, 2020.

