The Five — Ana de Armas, How to Bunker, Prince George, Banksy, Zip Lining

ONE: Ana de Armas

Well done, Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas trolls the obsessed paparazzi by placing a cardboard cut-out version of herself in the front yard of her current residence. (June 5, 2020) pic.twitter.com/SKmpxq1tDN — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 5, 2020

TWO: How to Bunker

Sarah Cooper does it again! So worth the wait.

How to bunker pic.twitter.com/cu7StjllD0 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 6, 2020

THREE: Prince George & Princess Charlotte

On Saturday (June 06, 2020), Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photo of their two eldest kids volunteering, to commemorate Volunteers Week, celebrated June 1 to June 7 in the U.K.

FOUR: Banksy

Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a new artwork online on Saturday which depicts the United States flag being set alight by a candle that forms part of a memorial to an anonymous, black, silhouetted figure.

FIVE: You’re Never Too Old to Ride a Zip Line

That looks like fun!

