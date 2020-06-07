Socialite Life
The Five — Ana de Armas, How to Bunker, Prince George, Banksy, Zip Lining
The Five — Ana de Armas, How to Bunker, Prince George, Banksy, Zip Lining

June 7, 2020
Ana de Armas cutout
Photo via @ArmasUpdates/Twitter

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, are obsessed with, give us a laugh or are truly inspirational.

Today in The Five, we are featuring an Ana de Armas cutout, Sarah Cooper‘s “How to Bunker,” a Prince George and Princess Charlotte pic, new Banksy artwork, and senior zip lining fun!

ONE: Ana de Armas

Well done, Ana de Armas.

TWO: How to Bunker

Sarah Cooper does it again! So worth the wait.

THREE: Prince George & Princess Charlotte

On Saturday (June 06, 2020), Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photo of their two eldest kids volunteering, to commemorate Volunteers Week, celebrated June 1 to June 7 in the U.K.

FOUR: Banksy

Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a new artwork online on Saturday which depicts the United States flag being set alight by a candle that forms part of a memorial to an anonymous, black, silhouetted figure.

Bansky Black Lives Matter Artwork
Bansky Black Lives Matter Artwork Message

FIVE: You’re Never Too Old to Ride a Zip Line

That looks like fun!

