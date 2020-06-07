The Five — Ana de Armas, How to Bunker, Prince George, Banksy, Zip Lining

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, are obsessed with, give us a laugh or are truly inspirational.
Today in The Five, we are featuring an Ana de Armas cutout, Sarah Cooper‘s “How to Bunker,” a Prince George and Princess Charlotte pic, new Banksy artwork, and senior zip lining fun!
ONE: Ana de Armas
Well done, Ana de Armas.
TWO: How to Bunker
Sarah Cooper does it again! So worth the wait.
THREE: Prince George & Princess Charlotte
On Saturday (June 06, 2020), Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photo of their two eldest kids volunteering, to commemorate Volunteers Week, celebrated June 1 to June 7 in the U.K.
FOUR: Banksy
Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a new artwork online on Saturday which depicts the United States flag being set alight by a candle that forms part of a memorial to an anonymous, black, silhouetted figure.
FIVE: You’re Never Too Old to Ride a Zip Line
That looks like fun!
