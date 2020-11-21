Socialite Life
The Five — Baby Butterfly, A Juice Mishap, Girl Power, Real Housewives Conductor, and A Very Good Boy
The Five — Baby Butterfly, A Juice Mishap, Girl Power, Real Housewives Conductor, and A Very Good Boy

by
November 21, 2020
Baby Butterfly

This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are obsessed with, or a just plain straight-up WTF.

Today in The Five, a baby butterfly, a juice mishap, girl power, Real Housewives conductor and a very good boy.

ONE

Baby Butterfly

Oh my God!

TWO

A Juice Mishap

It is all about the “ahhh” ending.

THREE

Girl Power

And proud papa power.

FOUR

Real Housewives Conductor

Bravo needs to hire Nicole Spiezio.

FIVE

A Very Good Boy

All it takes is a little humanity.

