The Five — Baby Butterfly, A Juice Mishap, Girl Power, Real Housewives Conductor, and A Very Good Boy

This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are obsessed with, or a just plain straight-up WTF.

Today in The Five, a baby butterfly, a juice mishap, girl power, Real Housewives conductor and a very good boy.

ONE

Baby Butterfly

Oh my God!

TWO

A Juice Mishap

The “ahhh” at the end.. 😂



🎥 IG: theyeetbaby pic.twitter.com/kGCwLDdtRy — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 15, 2020

It is all about the “ahhh” ending.

THREE

Girl Power

This daddy and his baby girl is exactly what I needed today… pic.twitter.com/frkVdIZAYj — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 18, 2020

And proud papa power.

FOUR

Real Housewives Conductor

My friend Nicole Spiezio used to make me scream by pretending to conduct the score to the housewives. pic.twitter.com/02pDS6WvRn — John Early (@bejohnce) November 16, 2020

Bravo needs to hire Nicole Spiezio.

FIVE

A Very Good Boy

This good boy — a victim of abuse — was refusing to eat.



So the Veterinarian nursing him back to health decided to try a different technique.



Humanity.🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/5ySKOxbZMH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020

All it takes is a little humanity.