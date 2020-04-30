The Five — Diana Ross, Sarah Cooper, Lucas Loyola, Normal People, and Dixie Chicks

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring a remix album from Diana Ross, laughs by Sarah Cooper, model Lucas Loyola, Hulu’s Normal People, and new music from the Dixie Chicks.

One

On May 29, the digital release of Supertonic, featuring new remixes of nine Diana Ross classics, will be released by Motown/UMe. Supertonic also will be available June 26 on CD and crystal-clear vinyl. The tracklist has finally been revealed.

I’m Coming Out / Upside Down Love Hangover The Boss Surrender Ain’t No Mountain High Enough No One Gets The Prize It’s My House Touch Me in the Morning Remember Me

Listen to “Love Hangover (2020 Eric Kupper Remix)” below.

Two

Lucas Loyola. Just because.

Three

Funny lady Sarah Cooper is back with another spot-on video featuring the Mayor of Las Vegas in How to Mayor of Las Vegas.

How to mayor of Las Vegas featuring @KatieMoNYC pic.twitter.com/ZG6zQukZMa — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 30, 2020

Four

One show that you should be watching is Hulu’s Normal People.

Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person’s life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years, as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, both testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves.

The series stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal and packs on big emotional wallop. So be prepared!

Five

The Dixie Chicks have released a new song from their forthcoming Gaslighter album called “Julianna Calm Down.”

Produced with Jack Antonoff, the song is a message to young women (it’s named after Emily Strayer’s daughter) on how to stand up for themselves in cruel relationships. “Julianna, calm down/You know he’s about to leave but don’t panic,” singer Natalie Maines sings. “Don’t give him the satisfaction that you can’t handle it/Breathe.” Later, she intones, “Put on your best shoes, and strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothing to lose.”

From Our Partners

★ WATCH: Paris Hilton Takes Us Through Her Quarantine Routine [OMG BLOG]

★ Matt Bomer Reacts to Viral Meme Suggesting He Looks Like Every Other Ryan Murphy Leading Man [Towleroad]

★ Dave Chappelle Leads Major List of Comics for the Comedy Store Benefit [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Royal Wedding Rewind: Wills and Kate [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Taylor Swift Has Spent the Lockdown Cooking, Drinking Wine & Listening to Music [Celebitchy]

★ Did the “Voices Carry” Hunk Die of AIDS 29 Years Ago? [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Dishing With David Furnish [Boy Culture]