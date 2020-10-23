This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are passionate about, are obsessed with, can’t wait for, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in the Five, we have — pool anyone, a dad busting a move, game time, dance like you mean it, and a baby’s smile.

ONE

Pool, Anyone?

Timeline cleanser.



good boy playing pool… pic.twitter.com/AuhXwRJwNP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020

May I join you, sir?

TWO

A Dad Busting a Move

Those are some serious skills.

THREE

Game Time

Balls are fun!

FOUR

Dance Like You Mean It

Because most everything sucks right now, check-out these two guys for one minute.



Also, age is only a number… pic.twitter.com/udJMqW4plY — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 11, 2020

I don’t have as many moves as this guy and I’m at least half his age.

FIVE

A Baby’s Smile

Pure love for your timeline! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TcWQDkkWij — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 23, 2020

So pure.