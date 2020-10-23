Socialite Life
The Five — Game Time, A Dad Busting a Move, Pool Anyone, Dance Like You Mean It, and a Baby's Smile

by
October 23, 2020
A dog playing pool

This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are passionate about, are obsessed with, can’t wait for, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in the Five, we have — pool anyone, a dad busting a move, game time, dance like you mean it, and a baby’s smile.

ONE

Pool, Anyone?

May I join you, sir?

TWO

A Dad Busting a Move

Those are some serious skills.

THREE

Game Time

Balls are fun!

FOUR

Dance Like You Mean It

I don’t have as many moves as this guy and I’m at least half his age.

FIVE

A Baby’s Smile

So pure.

