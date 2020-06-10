The Five — Doom Patrol, Wyatt Cooper, Another Karen, Iggy Azalea’s Son, Rollerblading

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring the new Doom Patrol trailer, Wyatt Cooper covers People magazine, a “truly special” Karen, Iggy Azalea has a “not a secret” son, rollerblading with a leaf blower.

ONE: Doom Patrol

The trailer for season 2 of Doom Patrol has arrived!

TWO: Anderson Cooper and Wyatt

The look on Wyatt’s face is priceless!

THREE: Karen Alert

This one is “pretty special.”

FOUR: Iggy Azalea Has a “Not a Secret” Son

Iggy did not confirm when her son was born or his name. The baby’s father is believed to be fellow rapper Playboi Carti, who Iggy has been dating since 2018. Rumor has it, that she gave birth to the baby months ago.

FIVE: Rollerblading Goes Fast When Propelled by a Leaf Blower

Smart kid!

