The Five — James Corden’s Pet Gala, Daniel Radcliffe, Justin Timberlake, Andy Cohen, and a Child Kidnapping Monkey

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Daniel Radcliffe reading Harry Potter, a Joe Biden ad featuring a Justin Timberlake song, James Corden‘s Pet Gala, a child kidnapping monkey, Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen’s dressed down Met Gala looks.

ONE

Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and more will read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first of J.K. Rowling’s classic series, out loud from home in quarantine.

Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter in all eight films, kicked off the readings with Chapter One, “The Boy Who Lived,” when a baby Potter is left on the doorstep of his aunt and uncle. Radcliffe reads the famous opening lines from his couch: “Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much.”

TWO

Joe Biden uses Justin Timberlake‘s “Cry Me a River” in a new campaign ad and it is something pretty special.

THREE

James Corden‘s Pet Gala is just what the world needed.

“Being that it’s the first Monday in May, tonight would’ve marked the 150th Met Gala,” he explained. “Unfortunately, like so many other events right now, the gala was postponed, so we thought we’d throw our own version of fashion’s biggest night showcasing your pets while we’re all staying in.”

So, in perfectly socially distanced fashion, pet parents submitted videos for the inaugural Pet Gala of their animals dressed up in looks inspired by what would have been this year’s Met Gala theme: “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

FOUR

This is actually horrifying, but I cannot stop watching this video of a monkey on a bike trying to kidnap a toddler.

A monkey on a bike tried to kidnap this toddler in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/cLDot5Uzp0 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 4, 2020

FIVE

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker really dressed down for the Met Gala this year.

