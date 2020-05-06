The Five — Lady Gaga, Happy Endings, Australian Male Models, Grimes and Elon Musk, and Donald Trump

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica gets a new release date, a Happy Endings reunion, Australian male models, Grimes and Elon Musk‘s baby name confusion, and Donald Trump at a mask factory not wearing a mask.

ONE

Lady Gaga‘s new album Chromatica is coming! For real.

After the pop star previously postponed her upcoming sixth studio album (initially set for release on April 10) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, she has finally confirmed the highly anticipated LP’s new launch date.

“The journey continues,” Gaga tweeted Wednesday alongside a photo of her traversing an apocalyptic environment. “You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29.”

The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz pic.twitter.com/VFIcMw2JE4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 6, 2020

TWO

This video conversation of Eliza Coupe and Elisha Cuthbert will make you yearn for a Happy Endings reboot. At least we have a table read to look forward to!

THREE

This photo of models pose backstage ahead of the AZZO show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Resort 20 Collections at Carriageworks on May 15, 2019, in Sydney, Australia is making me nostalgic for Australia.

Models prepare backstage ahead of the AZZO show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Resort 20 Collections at Carriageworks on May 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)

FOUR

Grimes and Space-X boss Elon Musk celebrated the birth of their son this week, but as with all things Grimes and Musk, even the reveal of the boy’s name was complicated.

The name, X Æ A-12, is apparently a combination of some of the couple’s favorite things, all of them appropriately science and futureshock-related. Here’s how Grimes (born Claire Boucher) explained it: “‘X’ stands for the “unknowable variable,” “Æ” is her unique “elven spelling” of love and/or artificial intelligence and “A-12″is her and Musk’s favorite aircraft, the “non-violent” Lockheed recon plane built for the CIA (known internally as “Archangel”; you might recalls that Grimes’ 2015 album was called Art Angels).

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Musk agreed with the breakdown except for one small point regarding the aircraft: “SR-71, but yes,” wrote Musk, seemingly referencing the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.

Um. Sure.

FIVE

This video of Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background it truly something.

They blasted “Live and Let Die” while Trump walked around a Honeywell plant today in Arizona without a mask. It’s hard to believe this clip is real. pic.twitter.com/M1dMe8KaMK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2020

