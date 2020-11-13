Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Five — Serious Obstacle Course Skills, Bouncing Baby Booty, the Wrong Enterprise, A Quick Lesson in Law and Cats
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

The Five — Serious Obstacle Course Skills, Bouncing Baby Booty, the Wrong Enterprise, A Quick Lesson in Law and Cats

by
November 13, 2020
Serious Obstacle Course Skills

This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are obsessed with, or a just plain straight-up WTF.

Today in The Five, some serious obstacle course skills, bouncing baby booty, the wrong enterprise, a quick lesson in law and cats.

ONE

Serious Obstacle Course Skills

I’d have broken an ankle at the first obstacle.

TWO

Bouncing Baby Booty

Party like it’s Friday!

THREE

The Wrong Enterprise

This is not the Starship Enterprise is it?

FOUR

A Quick Lesson in Law

See Also
Contagion
Contagion Stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet & More Reunite for Coronavirus PSA

Okay, now I want to go to law school.

FIVE

Cats

That is some serious artistry there.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

The Five — Serious Obstacle Course Skills, Bouncing Baby Booty, the Wrong Enterprise, A Quick Lesson in Law and Cats

Harry Styles ditches his pearls for a ballgown for Vogue

Say hello to Brooks Marks, the breakout star of RHOSLC

Lil Nas X brings the ‘Holiday’ spirit to his new song — WATCH

Podcasts You Should Know: The Drake and Jimmy Jew Show

Alton Brown would like to apologize for that ‘flippant’ Holocaust tweet

Hanson fans revolt following newly surfaced Pinterest account and lack of response to Black Lives Matter movement

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X