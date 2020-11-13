The Five — Serious Obstacle Course Skills, Bouncing Baby Booty, the Wrong Enterprise, A Quick Lesson in Law and Cats

This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are obsessed with, or a just plain straight-up WTF.

Today in The Five, some serious obstacle course skills, bouncing baby booty, the wrong enterprise, a quick lesson in law and cats.

ONE

Serious Obstacle Course Skills

I’d have broken an ankle at the first obstacle.

TWO

Bouncing Baby Booty

My phone is showing me Saturday tweets and I’m here for the nostalgia and joy 💯 pic.twitter.com/zgFLHH7c1i — Tananarive Due SUPPORT GEORGIA DEMS 4 SENATE (@TananariveDue) November 10, 2020

Party like it’s Friday!

THREE

The Wrong Enterprise

My bf just sent me this and I’m literally LOLing 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lWcaU3sT3Q — Andrea Kuszewski 🧠 (@AndreaKuszewski) November 9, 2020

This is not the Starship Enterprise is it?

FOUR

A Quick Lesson in Law

Too many ppl trying to rain on my parade. https://t.co/vtPAkkMbqe pic.twitter.com/o5gV46bLxs — The Korean Vegan, Esq. (@thekoreanvegan) November 8, 2020

Okay, now I want to go to law school.

FIVE

Cats

That is some serious artistry there.