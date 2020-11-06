Socialite Life
The Five — Whack-a-Trump, a baby gently stroking a duck, come on Nevada, let him bounce, and the end game
The Five — Whack-a-Trump, a baby gently stroking a duck, come on Nevada, let him bounce, and the end game

by
November 6, 2020
Keep it going, Paula White.

This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are passionate about, are obsessed with, can’t wait for, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in the Five, Whack-a-Trump, a baby gently stroking a duck, come on Nevada, let him bounce, and the end game.

ONE

Whack-A-Trump

TWO

A Baby Gently Stroking a Duck

Just in case you’re in need of some calm.

THREE

Come on Nevada

Pick up the pace.

FOUR

Let Him Bounce

LOL!

FIVE

The End Game

Is our nightmare finally over?

