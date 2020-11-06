This is The Five, our run down five things that make us laugh or smile, are passionate about, are obsessed with, can’t wait for, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

Today in the Five, Whack-a-Trump, a baby gently stroking a duck, come on Nevada, let him bounce, and the end game.

ONE

Whack-A-Trump

Keep it going, Paula White.

TWO

A Baby Gently Stroking a Duck

If you are feeling stressed & anxious watch this baby gently stroking his duck 🦆 pic.twitter.com/oAxSlZGOUE — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) November 3, 2020

Just in case you’re in need of some calm.

THREE

Come on Nevada

Nevada slow-vote count vids are my new jam…pic.twitter.com/HjrrUkxUHK — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 6, 2020

Pick up the pace.

FOUR

Let Him Bounce

LOL!

FIVE

The End Game

THIS is the Twitter content I’m here for.



My America…pic.twitter.com/jDLD2QbErw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 6, 2020

Is our nightmare finally over?