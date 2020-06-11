Socialite Life
The Five — What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillen, Friends Reunion, Succession, and the Cooking Grandpa
The Five — What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillen, Friends Reunion, Succession, and the Cooking Grandpa

by
June 11, 2020
What We Do in the Shadows
Photo by Russ Martin/FX

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring the What We Do in the Shadows Season finale, Harvey Guillen talks, a friends reunion, a Succession Zoom and YouTube’s new 79-year-old star, Tito Charly!

ONE: What We Do in the Shadows Season Finale

Guillermo the vampire slayer. Talk about a perfect way to end the season.

Oh, Guillermo, how I love you.

TWO: Harvey Guillen Talks

Just in case you need more Guillermo, er, Harvey Guillen, here you go.

THREE: Friends

There is nothing like seeing a fried after three months of quarantine.

FOUR: Succession

Any time the Succession cast gets together, I am all in.

FIVE: The Cooking Grandpa!

Say hello to YouTube’s new 79-year-old star, Tito Charly.

