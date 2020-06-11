The Five — What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillen, Friends Reunion, Succession, and the Cooking Grandpa

This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring the What We Do in the Shadows Season finale, Harvey Guillen talks, a friends reunion, a Succession Zoom and YouTube’s new 79-year-old star, Tito Charly!

ONE: What We Do in the Shadows Season Finale

Guillermo the vampire slayer. Talk about a perfect way to end the season.

Oh, Guillermo, how I love you.

TWO: Harvey Guillen Talks

Just in case you need more Guillermo, er, Harvey Guillen, here you go.

THREE: Friends

There is nothing like seeing a fried after three months of quarantine.

Post-quarantine embrace:



These two 9-year-old best friends since kindergarten in Louisville, Kentucky reunite after 3 months in quarantine.



Love. Get some.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/UAVcP6UjyU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 11, 2020

FOUR: Succession

Any time the Succession cast gets together, I am all in.

FIVE: The Cooking Grandpa!

Say hello to YouTube’s new 79-year-old star, Tito Charly.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS