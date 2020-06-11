This is The Five, our daily run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring the What We Do in the Shadows Season finale, Harvey Guillen talks, a friends reunion, a Succession Zoom and YouTube’s new 79-year-old star, Tito Charly!
ONE: What We Do in the Shadows Season Finale
Guillermo the vampire slayer. Talk about a perfect way to end the season.
Oh, Guillermo, how I love you.
TWO: Harvey Guillen Talks
Just in case you need more Guillermo, er, Harvey Guillen, here you go.
THREE: Friends
There is nothing like seeing a fried after three months of quarantine.
See Also
FOUR: Succession
Any time the Succession cast gets together, I am all in.
FIVE: The Cooking Grandpa!
Say hello to YouTube’s new 79-year-old star, Tito Charly.
THE LATEST
- The Five — What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillen, Friends Reunion, Succession, and the Cooking Grandpa
- Samantha Ware on Why She Exposed Lea Michele and Shares Details on the ‘Sh*t In My Wig’ Story
- IRL Roundup: LeBron James, Derrick Scott, Twitter and More
- Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock After 7 Years of Marriage
- Lady Antebellum Changes Band Name to Lady A Over Its Association With Slavery
- Take a Look Inside Ariana Grande’s New $13.7 Million Hollywood Hills Home — PHOTOS
- Sleepy Celebrities — SL Photo Flashback
- Stassi Schroeder’s Podcast Taken Down After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing