The Five — Where Your Facemask, Jason Derulo, Tom Brady, David Mack, Haircuts

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!
Today in The Five, we are featuring the perfect facemask wearing graphic, Jason Derulo showing off his junk, Tom Brady‘s pants split, a David Mack hair update, and a kid who REALLY wants a haircut.
ONE: Wear Your Facemask
This graphic sums things up perfectly.
h/t @kbsez
TWO: Jason Derulo Loves Showing Off His Junk
He just can’t help himself, can he?
THREE: Tom Brady Does the Splits
Tom Brady hilariously split his pants after hitting an incredible shot during “The Match” on Sunday (May 24, 2020).
FOUR: BuzzFeed News’ David Mack’s Hair Update
Two thumbs way up.
FIVE: This kid is all of us.
We all need haircuts.
