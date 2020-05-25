Socialite Life
The Five — Where Your Facemask, Jason Derulo, Tom Brady, David Mack, Haircuts
The Five — Where Your Facemask, Jason Derulo, Tom Brady, David Mack, Haircuts

by
May 25, 2020
This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!

Today in The Five, we are featuring the perfect facemask wearing graphic, Jason Derulo showing off his junk, Tom Brady‘s pants split, a David Mack hair update, and a kid who REALLY wants a haircut.

ONE: Wear Your Facemask

This graphic sums things up perfectly.

h/t @kbsez

TWO: Jason Derulo Loves Showing Off His Junk

He just can’t help himself, can he?

@jasonderulo

With great power comes great responsibility #wipeitdown @maxymaxmax

♬ Wipe It Down – BMW KENNY

THREE: Tom Brady Does the Splits

Tom Brady hilariously split his pants after hitting an incredible shot during “The Match” on Sunday (May 24, 2020).

FOUR: BuzzFeed News’ David Mack’s Hair Update

Two thumbs way up.

FIVE: This kid is all of us.

We all need haircuts.

