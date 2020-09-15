Socialite Life
The Great British Baking Show Returns, Jude Law Becomes a Dad Again, Kendall Jenner Is a Stoner, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans and More
by
September 15, 2020
The Great British Baking Show

In today’s Quickies, The Great British Baking Show returns, Jude Law becomes a dad again, Kendall Jenner is a stoner, Chadwick Boseman laid to rest, Taylor Hanson is good at reproducing, Chris Evans and more.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Ready for some full-frontal? Actor Bastien Bouillon goes frontal in Jumbo! [OMG BLOG]

★ “Pissed off” orcas are ramming, biting, and disabling boats and the COVID lockdown may be to blame. [Towleroad]

Paris Hilton was on Australian TV this weekend explaining that she’s not a ditz at all. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Cheer star Jerry Harris under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex from minors. [Curt and Frank]

Congrats to Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem on their US Open wins! [Kenneth in the 212]

★ It’s the 35th anniversary of the Golden Girls! [Go Fug Yourself]

★ It looks like Matt Smith went on a date with Emilia Clarke and they’re both single? [Celebitchy]

★ Have you tried the partner climb challenge yet? [Boy Culture]

