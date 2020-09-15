In today’s Quickies, The Great British Baking Show returns, Jude Law becomes a dad again, Kendall Jenner is a stoner, Chadwick Boseman laid to rest, Taylor Hanson is good at reproducing, Chris Evans and more.
- The Great British Baking Show Returns, Jude Law Becomes a Dad Again, Kendall Jenner Is a Stoner, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans and More
- Madonna to Direct and Co-Write Her Own Biopic
- John Boyega Steps Down As Jo Malone’s Global Ambassador After Brand Removes Him From China Ad
- Jason Momoa Speaks Out in Support of Ray Fisher’s Justice League Misconduct Claims
- Idris Elba Denies That He and His Wife Had a Baby, Was Referring to Godson
- ‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd Would Like Millennials to Wear Face Masks
