In today’s Quickies, The Real Housewives of Orange County, Sharon Osbourne, Demi Lovato, Nyle DiMarco, Prince Harry, and more!
This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!
What will a season of The Real Housewives of Orange County without Vicki Gunvalson and Tamara Judge be like? We’ll find out this coming Wednesday, Oct. 14 when the 14th season debuts.
Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are all returning and are joined by a new housewife, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.
With a new season, comes new taglines. Check them out below:
Braunwyn: “Cheers to bad choices — then making better ones.”
Kelly: “Don’t judge me for what I do. In fact, just don’t judge me at all.”
Gina: “Those who live in small houses should definitely throw stones.”
Emily: “Life is full of beautiful curves, and so am I.”
Elizabeth: “I earned my money the old-fashioned way: marrying it, then making more.”
Shannon: “I’ve closed the old Bea-door and opened a new one.”
Watch the RHOC Season 15 trailer below.
In Other News
