The Week in Drag – Drag Race 15’s first acting challenge, Jinkx takes Broadway, inside Sasha’s closet and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to a jam-packed week of fabulousness from the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Last week, we met the queens of season 15 and got a taste of their talent and fashions – and some of our favorite Drag Race alums had plenty to say about the premiere. This week we had our first acting challenge and some heavy metal looks on the runway – and we had to say goodbye to another fierce competitor.

In addition to our recap and the reactions to the premiere, we enter the closet of a Drag Race champion, take a trip across the pond to DragCon UK and welcome an iconic queen to the Great White Way. There’s lots to cover, so let’s bring it to the runway!

(What felt like a super rushed) episode two of RuPaul’s Drag Race featured an acting challenge that was less than heavenly and some divine runway looks. As the episode begins, we say our final farewell to Irene DuBois and watch as Amethyst and Robin close the book on their brief, pre-Drag Race relationship. Side note: does anyone else flinch when the queens peel the tape off their heads? It looks so painful.

Mama Ru enters the werk room and, since we have to make way for the A-List reboot no one asked for (cutting this season’s episodes to a mere hour) we launch directly into the episode’s main challenge. It’s time for the queens to show off their acting chops (or lack of them). They break into teams to sell their own visions of the “queer-after” and create their own informercials. Anetra (last week’s challenge winner) and Amethyst (last week’s lip sync winner) pick teams with the leftovers making up the third team. Team Anetra is Luxx, Sasha, Salina and Marcia. Team Amethyst is Loosey, Aura, Spice and Poppy, leaving Sugar, Malaysia, Robin, Jax and Mistress making up Team Leftovers.

As the queens try to put together ideas, it seems everyone wants their ideas heard, especially Sugar, who is driving her team (mostly Jax) crazy. The disorganized chaos continues as Michelle attempts to wring presentable performances out of the rag-tag teams. Let’s just say these finished informercials might be a little bit painful to watch.

After a quick werk room discussion about religion and family (which I would have loved to see more of), the queens hit the runway. This week’s theme is “Metallica” and the fashions wow Ru, Michelle, our new rotating judge TS Madison (a welcome addition to the panel for sure) and guest judge Maren Morris.

As for the lewks, Anetra serves up a Charlize Theron/Lady Gaga Chromatica fantasy, Sasha is a glittery Phoenix and Salina dons a silver jumpsuit adorned with street signs. Luxx, Robin, Amethyst and Mistress glitter in gold, Marcia brings us an ode to the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, Poppy gives us “slutty R2D2” and Spice is in full “Judy Jetson hooker fantasy” mode. Aura is a Power Rangers-inspired moon goddess, Loosey is a fashion-forward intergalactic warrior and Jax pays tribute to her Mortal Kombat namesake. Sugar is an intergalactic Bratz doll and Malaysia is back in white, this time dripping in chains.

As for the heavenly commercials, they were definitely a mixed bag. Even though the teams weren’t critiqued, Team Anetra was the clear winner. Sasha nailed it with her neck-snapping transitions (and looked amazing doing it.) Their spot was the only one that elicited peals of laughter from Ru. Loosey’s great Dolly Parton was the best part of Team Amethyst’s informercial and the less said about Team Leftovers, the better.

This week’s tops were Sasha, Luxx and Loosey and the bottoms were Amethyst, Poppy and Jax. We didn’t get to hear the judges’ deliberations and cut to Sasha earning the week’s top honors (deservedly so.) Amethyst faced off against Poppy to disco-fied version of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Diana Ross. Poppy went the campy route for her performance, which was a bad idea for Ru’s favorite singer and is the one to sashay away. Next week is a super-sized Snatch Game. Are the remaining queens up to the task? Tune in next week to find out.

Are you hungry? 👀 We’re serving up a double helping of The Snatch Game! 😱#DragRace is all-new Fridays at 8/7c, NOW ON @MTV 💋 pic.twitter.com/RnFPOFrfJ4 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 14, 2023

Sadly, we had to say farewell to Princess Poppy this week. She discusses her brief time on the show and shows us some of the looks we didn’t get to see with Michele Visage on “Whatcha Packin?”

Last week’s season 15 premiere had the queens talking and sharing their thoughts on the queens – from their entrance looks to their “Who is She?” runway looks. Bob and Monét take a deep dive into parts one and two of the season premiere on “Sibling Watchery.”

Raja and Raven are back for a new season of “Fashion Photo Ruview” with a double shot of toots and boots. First off, they prove the importance of first impressions by giving us their two cents about the queens’ entrance looks.

In the second video, the pair rate and review the “Who is She?” runway looks.

Willam and Alaska have been discussing, dissecting and disseminating RuPaul’s Drag Race on their fabulous podcast Race Chaser. They deliver a super-sized episode dedicated to the drama, fashion and talent of the season 15 premiere.

The queens entrance looks are also critiqued by Yuhua Hamasaki and Pangina Heals on a two-part “Bootleg Opinions.”

Season 14’s Maddy Morphosis and Miss Liza chime in on the premiere.

Willow Pill and Denali are Naysha Lopez, Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville’s special guests at the premiere viewing party live from Roscoe’s Bar & Grill in Chicago.

We all know that drag is magic and that it makes the world a better place…but could a touch of drag make your DMV experience a little better? The season 15 dolls discuss 15 everyday things that could use a touch of drag (and they’re not wrong.)

If you think of the season 15 cast as a group of high schoolers, who would earn the superlatives? In this game of “Who’s Who?” the queens reveal things like who was the most likely to have the catchphrase of the season and who would kill you with kindness and a well-timed backhanded compliment. I love the rapport this cast has with each other and am so enjoying getting to know them.

The queens are in a playful mood this season. Here they play a game of “Would You Rather”? They choose whether they’d want to face Jinkx in Snatch Game or get read by Katya, eat a dragonfly or Willow Pill’s spaghetti, lip sync against Silky or perform a stand-up act after Bob and more. Side note: I would want to jet ski with Shangela too.

Kimora Blac talks season 15 fashion and ranks the best and worst looks from the season premiere launch party in NYC.

DragCon UK was last weekend, and the queens brought their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the pink carpet. Check out their entrances at the Queens’ Walk.

Couldn’t make to DragCon UK? No worries, as we have the perfect guide to show you the highlights of the weekend. Take it away, Juno Birch.

During RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2023, World of Wonder revealed the resident judges joining host Rita Baga on the latest international Drag Race spin-off, Drag Race Belgique. Belgian YouTube sensation Lufy and singer/actor Mustii will be judging the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the finest Belgian queens all vying to be crowned Belgium’s first Drag Race Superstar. Drag Race Belgique is coming soon, so if you haven’t subscribed to WOW Presents Plus, yet, make it your resolution to do so and gain access to this and so much other fabulous Drag Race content.

Jinkx Monsoon makes her Broadway debut as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago, beginning an 8-week limited engagement on Monday. Here she talks about the role, losing her DragCon UK luggage and her two Drag Race victories.

Season nine winner Sasha Velour made us so emotional – and it’s great to catch up with her. In this video, she takes us into her drag den to showcase her fabulous fashions.

Enough fashion, let’s talk makeup. Jaymes Mansfield creates her signature look using products from the Sugarpill x Trixie Mattel Oh Honey #2 collection – including new eyeshadows, blush, liquid lipstick and lip gloss.

If you don’t blow all of your paycheck on the Sugarpill collection, Trixie Mattel has a little treat for you. The Nighttime Realness collection is a reboot of her Daytime Realness with new shades for the evening and I need these colors in my life. You can score the new palette and more at Trixie Cosmetics.

Look over there! Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall kikis with Delta Work on her podcast, “Very Delta.”

Laganja Estranja is back with another “Day in the Life” vlog. This episode features appearances Joey Jay, Crystal Methyd, Jimbo, Jasmine Kennedie and Silky Ganache as well as Laganja showing off her choreography skills in the Big Apple.

Need a sweet treat? Bake up some vegan cookies with Jaymes Mansfield and Gogo for the Gold’s Max Adonis on the latest “Domestic Goddess.”

Whew! That’s it for this week. Until we meet again, stay safe, stay healthy and say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL