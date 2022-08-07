The Week in Drag – Final All Stars 7 finale thoughts, Shea enters the Marvel-verse, Drag Race Philippines first look and more!￼

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to our latest recap of news, updates and more from the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe.

Last week, the delightful Jinkx Monsoon was crowned “Queen of All Queens” on the final of All Stars Season 7 and we’ve got thoughts about the finale and the lip sync smackdown fashions from our favorite Ru-cappers.

We also travel to the Philippines to meet the latest additions to the international drag family and catch up with some of your favorite queens, including Trixie, DeJa, Rock, and Shea. There’s lots to get to, so let’s bring it to the runway!

As much as I love seeing Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change together, Bob and Thorgy Thor together are a pure delight to watch. The two NYC queens talk all things All Star 7 finale on the last episode of this season of the always entertaining “The Pit Stop.”

Milk (who we’re so glad to be seeing again) joins Yuhua Hamasaki to share their “Bootleg Opinions” on the Lalaparooza Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown looks.

Laganja Estranja and Joseph Shepherd share their two cents about the All Stars finale on “Queening Out.”

The fabulous Naomi Smalls and Trinity K Bone’t join Batty Davis, Kara Mel D’Ville in Chicago for the last Roscoe’s Viewing Party of the All Stars 7 season.

Over at Canada’s Drag Race, the third episode of the new season featured the queens of the Great White North showcasing sleeves on the runway. Eve 6000 and Pythia are here to “Slap or Scrap” the looks.

Great news! “Binge Queens” is back and covering the second season of Drag Race Down Under. Join Kita Mean, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Jasmine Kennedie, and June Jambalaya as they take us through the premiere episode.

This week, we got our first peek at the latest international Drag Race franchise, Drag Race Philippines. The 12 competing queens are Bridging, Corazon, Eva Le Queen, Gigi Era, Lady Morgana, Marina Summers, Minty Fresh, Precious Paula Nicole, Prince, Turing, Viñas DeLuxe, and Xilhouete. Paolo Ballesteros is taking hosting duties with RuPaul’s Drag Race season 4’s Jiggly Caliente and comedian alongside KaladKaren sitting at the judges’ table. Drag Race Philippines premieres on August 17 on WOW Presents Plus.

On Friday, Shea Couleé released a brand new music video containing two songs: “Your Name,” which we got a taste of in her pop-star level performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, and a new track, “Let Go.” This isn’t the first time Shea has showcased her impressive pipes, treating our ears to singles such as “Cocky” from her 2017 EP Couleé-D and “Crème Brûlée,” but she’s reemerged with a new sound—songs that encapsulate her love for music from iconic artists from the 70s, 80s, and 90s while seamlessly feeding into each other in the music video.

Shea directed the video, which channels Janet Jackson with original choreography, accompanied by buttery vocals reminiscent of Luther Vandross. The six-minute video begins with “Let Go” in a neon warehouse with a color-changing LED ceiling and in “Your Name” we are taken on a flirty chase with Shea’s (handsome) love interest. Couleé worked with frequent collaborators, producer Sam Sparro and musician GESS, to create a new sound that we haven’t heard from her before: a tribute to the first music she ever heard growing up at family BBQs. Music that significantly touched her soul. Both tracks are from Shea’s highly anticipated debut album expected next year via her record label, Haus Down Records. Stream “Your Name” here and pre-save “Let Go” here.

In other Shea news, this winning queen is set to join the Marvel universe. According to a new report from Deadline, Shea has been cast in an undisclosed role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart. See? We always knew Shea was super!

BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way! 💖https://t.co/QXGFfRrTqs — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 3, 2022

Is your wallet becoming burdensome with too much cash in it? Well, if you’re in the market for some new makeup, the latest Trixie and Kim Chi collab is sure to drain your wallet in the best way.

Bob and Monét take us back to the season 8 finale of Drag Race, when Bob was crowned the (deserving) winner on the latest episode of “Sibling Watchery.”

Bob and Peppermint are back with their second Black Queer Town Hall discussion, where they tackle current topics relating to the trans community and racism.

Peppermint is hitting the road with Jujubee for a show you’re not going to want to miss. The “Letters Live/Good Juju” tour kicks off November 2 in Seattle with stops in cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and New York. The “Letters Live/Good Juju” tour will feature the divas performing with a live band and is in support of Peppermint’s latest R&B project “Letters To My Lovers” which includes her latest release, Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers HERE and Jujubee’s Top 10 chart-topping EPs good juju – vol. 1 HERE & Vol. 2 HERE

In a statement, Peppermint says, “I’m so proud of this music. I’m happy that I was able to create something that comes directly from the heart and speaks to our community and the issues that affect us, transgender people deserve to experience love and have our stories told publicly. I work hard to create music that would have made the ten-year-old me proud. I’m so excited to get on the road and meet all of my supporters and tell the stories Behind The Music! This tour is going to be unlike anything I’ve ever done before!”

Jujubee adds, “Excitement doesn’t even begin to express what I feel about this tour with Peppermint! I can’t wait for everyone to experience a different facet of our shine. It will be the first time I get to perform my original music with a live band — this live concert tour is going to be pure magic!”

More information and tickets for the “Letters Live/Good Juju” tour are available here. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg0FM-9sSKs/

Rock M Sakura tries a blind box test. Can she (and her friends) distinguish Coke from Pepsi, tell the difference between energy drinks and identify different makeup products? Watch and find out!

DeJa Skye takes us behind the scenes on the Werk the World tour in her latest vlog.

And with that, we wrap up our latest roundup of all things drag. Until next week, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

