The Week in Drag – The Queens React to the ‘Droop’ Episode of Drag Race, Workout With Nina Bo’Nina Brown and Jinkx Monsoon, Willam Gets Naughty and More

Welcome to yet another week in quarantine. Fortunately for all of us who are cooped up in our homes, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been putting out oodles of content to keep us entertained.

On last week’s episode of Drag Race, we had to say goodbye to the talented Jan, and we had a chance to get to know her a little better with a series of insightful interviews, a fun makeup tutorial and her cover of the song that sent her home.

We’ve also got lots of “ru-caps” from the queens of seasons as well as new content from Willam, Trixie Mattel, Honey Davenport and lots more.

We’ve got your cure for the “quarantine blues”, so let’s bring it to the runway!

On the latest episode of “Whatcha Packin’?”, Jan bonds with Michelle Visage about growing up in New Jersey and talks about life and doing drag in New York. She also discusses her time on the show, including her favorite challenge her love of singing, and revisits some of her gorgeous runway fashions.

Alexis Michelle joins Bob the Drag Queen to discuss the Fab Fit Fun mini-challenge, the “Droop” maxi challenge and the stunning fashions from the runway on “The Pit Stop.”

Raven and Raja, who always look fabulous but look even more amazing in black, toot and boot the dark wedding-inspired fashions on last week’s runway on the latest “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

The lovely Blair St. Clair (who just launched her own, amazing line of wigs) joins Yuhua Hamasaki to discuss the dark bridal fashions on the runway on the latest episode of “Bootleg Opinions.”

Miz Cracker is serving regal looks and lots of humor as she recaps the “Droop” episode and chats with Jan on the latest episode of “Review with a Jew.”

Nina Bo’Nina Brown, looking positively radiant, shares her opinions about the Droop episode, reviews her video discussing Tyra Sanchez leaving drag (a great watch too) and serves us her raw, unfiltered take on the world of drag in her latest “Rawview.”

Shuga Cain is back after a brief absence with more “Shuga in the Raw”. On this episode, she shares a few quick thoughts about the Snatch Game and then takes a closer look at the “Rusical” episode.

Jan shows you how she created her smoky eyed “Jantasy” look for the “Lady Ballers” runway in this tutorial.

As I was hoping, Jan sang her cover of the song that sent her home, Chaka Khan’s “This is My Night,” wearing her beautiful black “un-wedding” dress on the latest episode of “Jan’s Jukebox.” Here’s hoping she continues this series, because she’s great.

Another great season 12 queen is Gigi Goode. Her “Papa Don’t Preach” Madonna in the Rusical was on-point, and in this video, she shows us how she created the look.

Did you watch the premiere of We’re Here on HBO on Thursday? The new show takes Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’ Hara and Shangela on a cross-country tour of the US, adopting small-town “drag daughters” and helping them put together a fierce drag show. The queens discussed the show in an illuminating interview with GLAAD. Bob revealed that the message they brought to every city they visited was a simple one. “The confidence you have as a queen is a confidence that anyone can tap into. It is not always about being the most confident; it is about highlighting what you see about yourself as the most positive. Take what you love about yourself and highlight that.” New episodes of We’re Here debut Thursday nights at 9pm EST on HBO.

Willam has given us a very adult episode of “Beatdown” this week, featuring a very naughty take on The Simpsons, a uniquely talented male dancer and a man who loves horses maybe a little too much. The censored version is posted here, but you can catch it in its uncensored glory on Willam’s Patreon. I actually like Willam’s descriptions of all of the raunchy goings-on, it’s like theater of the mind for those of us with dirty minds.

My birthday was Wednesday (Happy Birthday, right?) and, in addition to the Cameos I bought for myself (check them out on my Twitter), my other favorite gift was getting a special Taurus birthday horoscope and greeting from the wonderful Coco Peru. Check out what the stars have in store for you on the latest installment of “Madame Coco Knows.”

It was like a birthday present for me to see Coco and her Girls Will Be Girls co-star, the iconic Varla Jean Merman, share stories about that film and talk all things drag on “I’ll Show You Mine: Drag Show & Tell.” If Logo could just go ahead and give these two a series, I would be extremely happy.

If the quarantine has got you stressed, you might benefit from a little meditation and season 6 queen Courtney Act is here to be your guide. Our favorite Aussie queen has launched a series of videos where she shows you how to focus and relax. Check out this video and more on her YouTube channel.

Exercise is another great way to deal with stress, and if you’re looking for an alternative to a boring run or yet another yoga workout, join Nina Bo’Nina Bown for a boot scootin’, country line dance party and sweat away the pounds to keep your heart from becoming achy (breaky)! (Sorry, I have been in quarantine too long.) Anyway, strap on your boots and workout with Nina.

Country dancing not your thing? Why not give pole dancing a twirl? Get stretched and learn the basics with the hilarious Jinkx Monsoon as your instructor.

Trixie Mattel has a new makeup tutorial super mod, super fun, 60s-inspired eye makeup look she created for her Grown Up tour.

Kimora Blac brings us another stunning makeup look, using bPerfect cosmetics to create a beautiful, watercolor-esque tye-dye look that would make Lady Gaga swoon.

Jaymes Mansfield is back with a new makeup tutorial, showing what looks she’s been into lately using the Sugarpill capsule collection and just catching up.

The charming Sum Ting Wong from Drag Race UK uses her makeup skills to transform her fellow UK queen, Shania Pain (great name) into a British beauty (or Courtney Act?)

Honey Davenport is back with another episode of the fun, freeform “Da Fuq” and this week, her musical collaborator, Aja, is the guest. Among this week’s completely random topics are butthole tanning, poop bricks and sexy ghosts and more.

Trixie Mattel takes us back in time again through her fantastic doll collection. This time, we revisit the groovy 1970s with mod fashions and the introduction of the iconic Malibu Barbie.

If you missed Thursday’s awesome fundraiser for the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative benefiting the workers in the LGBTQ+ nightlife community, it’s available to stream on YouTube. In addition to appearances by Jujubee, Nina West, Shangela, Peppermint and Jan, the event also featured performances by Kate Pierson, John Cameron Mitchell and Cyndi Lauper. Check it out and donate if you can.

Voss Events is back with another streaming Werq the World event, coming to you on May 2. Bianca Del Rio and Lady Bunny are again hosting and this time, the queens are competing in a Battle Royale for the ages. The match-ups feature Vanessa Vanjie Mateo vs Yvie Oddly, Alyssa Edwards vs Plastique Tiara, Aquaria vs Kameron Michaels, Asia O’Hara vs Brooke Lynn Hytes and Violet Chachki vs Gigi Goode. The show streams live May 2nd at 5PM PDT / 8PM EDT / 12AM GMT and remains available for viewing 48 hours after the event.



Net proceeds will continue to support local drag entertainers without income due to COVID-19 shutdowns. The financial aid application is available at vossevents.com/aid. Tipping will also be available during the live stream with 100% of proceeds going to the cause. To donate, you can text WERQ to +1 (917) 451-5250 or PayPal [email protected] (please note you must include the +1 when you dial). Get your tickets now for this event benefitting displaced local drag entertainers around the globe, tickets are only $7.99 for the first 5000 people at VossEvents.com!

Well, that wraps up another week of news from your favorite queens, we’re going to have Alaska play us out with the new video for her song “Leopard Print.” Until next week, stay safe, stay healthy and say LOVE!

