The Week in Drag – the Queens React to the Snatch Game, Trixie Mattel Covers Whitney Houston, the Vivienne and Baga Chipz Take on the Tiger King and More

Hello, hello, hello! We survived another week of quarantine, thanks, in no small part, to the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race, who have been pumping out the content to keep us entertained while we’re cooped up at home.

We’ve got a bunch of recaps of the always memorable Snatch Game episode from some of your favorite Drag Race alums as well as videos from some of the current season 12 queens, including Crystal Methyd and Jan. We’ve also got beauty and fashion tips from the queens, just in case you want to try out a new look. There is a lot to cover, so let’s bring it to the runway!

The big news this week is that RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is on the way! On Friday, it was revealed that the latest Drag Race spin-off will premiere on VH1 on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 pm ET/PT following an all-new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12.

Untucked will move to 11:00 pm ET/PT. On each episode, three celebrities will be coached in all things drag by series alums, including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. The winner will not only be named “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar” title and bragging rights, but they will also win prize money for the charity of their choice.

“Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” RuPaul said in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change bring their “sibling rivalry” to the latest episode of “The Pit Stop”, discussing the Snatch Game episode and Frozen runway. “this wig has been on Drag Race more than Shangela.” They talk about their own experiences on Snatch Game and generally cut up. These two serve up some quality, entertaining recap goodness.

Raja and Raven serve up some ice queen realness as they toot and boot the Frozen-inspired fashions on the mainstage runway on the latest “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

It never fails that Nina Bo’Nina Brown will serve an unforgettable look for her “Rawview” of Drag Race and this week, she once again delivers, bringing us Resident Evil Nemesis realness as she recaps the Snatch Game episode. And, if you need more Nina in your life, check out her latest workout video, where she works out with Zsa Zsa Gabor (really, Zsa Zsa made a workout video.)

I don’t know if the quarantine is making her particularly loopy, but Miz Cracker (looking lovely in a floral crown) totally cracked me up with this week’s episode of “Review with a Jew.” In addition to sharing her thoughts on the episode, she chats with eliminated queen Aiden Zhane. Side note: Aiden has a ton of Funkos and I need to know more about that collection – that’s a video I’d like to see.

Yuhua Hamasaki, channeling Aiden Zhane in a pussycat wig (which works for her), shares her own “Bootleg Opinions” on the main stage fashions presented on the runway.

Jaymes Mansfield talks about the Snatch Game and the Frozen runway – as she remembers it – on “Not Another RuPaul’s Drag Race Review.”

Michelle Visage chats with our eliminated queen from Acworth, Georgia, Aiden Zhane, on “Whatcha Packin.’” Among Aiden’s post-Drag Race goals, she wants to make a drag horror film and collaborate with Tammie Brown – that so needs to happen. She also talks about what went wrong on the Snatch Game, shows us some of the fashions she didn’t get to wear on the show (which are all very Aiden) and how she came up with her drag name.

Aiden shows us how to recreate her season 12 entrance look – “classic Aiden Zhane” – in this makeup tutorial.

Did you know that Jan has been posting videos singing the lip sync for your life tunes? On a series called “Jan’s Jukebox”, she does just that. This week, she dons her (underrated) Frozen runway look as she performs a solid version of ‘Let it Go” (a song I can’t stand, but she does have a pretty great voice.) She also did great covers of Rihanna’s “S&M” (with a helpful reminder to wash your hands) as well as Robyn’s “Call Your Girlfriend.”

Crystal Methyd got kudos for her “tropical princess” look during the Planet of the Capes runway and in this video, she shows us how she achieved her gorgeous look.

Drag Race UK’s sweet Sum Ting Wong is back with a trio of delightful videos. In the first, she gives a review of cosmetics from bPerfect while giving herself a vibrant, colorful makeover. In the second video, she pays tribute to her Vietnamese sister Plastique Tiara by recreating one of her looks, complete with blue contacts. Lastly, she gives us her take on season 12’s Gigi Goode’s Heathers-inspired look from the “Ball Ball” episode. I love Sum’s personality packed commentary and hope she keeps making these videos.

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne won a web series for taking the crown, and that series, “The Vivienne Takes Hollywood” premiered on Thursday on WOW Presents Plus. The six-part series chronicles The Vivienne’s adventures in Tinsel Town with an array of guests stopping by to help her make her first music video. Guests include Hairspray star Marissa Jaret Winokur, Mean Girls’ Daniel Franzese, comedian Bruce Vilanch, choreographer Mark Kanemura, local drag expert Chester Lockhart, and Chad Michaels. New episodes drop each Thursday so to catch the show – as well as tons of original content from the drag universe – subscribe to WOW Presents Plus today.

Hey there, cats and kittens! If you were as obsessed with the Netflix series Tiger King as I was, you’re going to love The Vivienne and Baga Chipz reacting to Joe Exotic and the whole motley cast of characters in the latest episode of “I Like to Watch.” You might have thought you’d heard every opinion about the show, but don’t miss Viv and Baga’s uniquely British take on the series (I hadn’t ever heard anyone equate Joe Exotic to “a melted Ferrero Rocher” before.) I love these two.

Who’s up for a double dose of Honey Davenport? This week, she answers fan questions (and gives us a shout out!) in the second episode of her “Tub Talk” series. (Honey’s next “Tub Talk” is on Wednesday at 1pm PST, so subscribe to her YouTube channel and get your questions ready!) You can also catch the debut of the second season of Honey’s series “Da Fuq” featuring Dusty Ray Bottoms. The two discuss weird things that happened when they were stoned, light saber dueling, medieval witches and other random topics.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache is back with a very special episode of “Silky’s Snack Shack.” Looking gorgeous (painted by Miss Vanjie), Silky announces that her series is being renewed for a second season and shares some behind the scenes stories and never before seen clips from season one featuring Akeria C. Davenport, Ra’Jah O’Hara and Soju.

Willam is trapped in her house and, like many of us, gives crafting a try. Here, she shows us how to make a dress from duct tape. It might have come out a little sloppy, but, with a little work, I can see it walking down the runway.

Trixie Mattel has been putting out a video called “Full Coverage Friday” where she performs covers of songs from the artists who inspire her. In this ep, she performs songs by Michelle Branch, Ashlee Simpson, Whitney Houston and Robyn. I love Trixie’s voice and she is all kinds of fantastic.

It’s no secret (if you’re a Trixie fan) that she loves dolls. If you love Trixie and love dolls, check out this video, where she unboxes Mattel’s new Creatable World dolls. The dolls themselves are really cool and I wish they were around when I was a kid.

Need something fun to listen to while you’re cooped up? Nina West has relaunched her podcast “Dragcast with Nina West” and is chatting with stars of Broadway, TV, movies and more. On Friday, the third episode debuted with Nina and co-host Patricia Taylor talking with actress Daisy Ridley about Star Wars, Disney and Drag Race. Some of Nina’s future guests include Bobby Moynihan from SNL, Kristen Chenowith, Anna Kendrick and Fortune Feimster. Episodes can be streamed at www.dragcast.net, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Queens, like any other people in the public eye, are bound to have haters, and Bob the Drag Queen tries to make peace with one of them. On the latest episode of “Only Child”, Bob has a truly interesting exchange with one of his Twitter haters from Scotland. Can Bob win him over? Tune in and find out.

She may have been labeled the villain of season four, but there’s so much more to Phi Phi O’Hara than meets the eye. Our favorite cosplay queen sits down with Joseph Shepherd for another one of his great ‘Exposed” interviews. She discusses her start in drag, her love of comics and cosplay, her experience on Drag Race and All-Stars (and why she didn’t mind playing the villain)

Season 7 champ Violet Chachki, joined by her hairless cat Eugene, reacts to her audition video for Drag Race. She gives an honest critique of her looks and points out a few drunken moments (and I recognized a few of the shooting locations in Atlanta.) I think Eugene needs his own video series.

Miss Coco Peru shares some behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of Too Wong Foo and shares memories of the late, great Patrick Swayze in one of her great “Thoughts While in Solitude” videos. Patrick’s right, Coco does have “too much talent for one being.”

Jaymes Mansfield takes us on a walk down memory lane and back to her first makeup tutorial from four years ago, using drugstore makeup to create a fierce drag look.

Like makeup? Like watching queens beat their mugs? Kimora Blac is here for you, putting two palettes against each other for a fierce “Palette Battle.” She tests two capsule palettes from Sugarpill. I’m seeing a lot of multi-color eyes lately and I am loving them (and Kimora is just gorgeous, she could pull off any look.)

Have you caught any of the fantastic shows offered as part of Digital Dragfest? The event has been extended, giving you more chances to see your favorite queens performing live in your living room. Among the Drag Race alums performing are Jinkx Monsoon, Manila Luzon, Peppermint, Raja, Tammie Brown Miz Cracker, Delta Work, Jackie Cox, Jan and so many more. If you’re a “Snatch Game” fan, mark your calendar for Sunday, April 19, as some of your favorite celebrity impersonations return for “Snatch Game Day.” Alaska is back as Mae West, Bob the Drag Queen resurrects Carol Channing, Alexis Michelle is Liza Minelli and Baga Chipz is back as Margaret Thatcher. Don’t miss out on all of the fun and ferocity now through April 30. Details and tickets are available on Stageit.com.

Well, that wraps up our news from the world of drag. Until next week, stay safe, stay healthy and everybody say LOVE!

From Our Partners