The Week in Drag – The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premiere recap, Bob and Monét say farewell to 2022, Trixie talks makeup, and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome back to our weekly recap of all things RuPaul’s Drag Race. Of course, the biggest news of the week is the premiere of season 15 of Drag Race.

We meet the queens and take a closer look at the werk room entrances, budding rivalries, talent show performances and runway fashions. Since many of your favoite queens are in London at DragCon UK, our other content is a bit light this week, but we do have new videos from Bob and Monét, Trixie, Jaymes Mansfield, Cynthia Lee Fontaine and more. Start your engines and get ready to bring it to the runway!

Did you catch the epic, two-part premiere of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race? We meet the 16 fierce and fabulous queens competing to be America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The cast was split into groups of two with Irene Dubois, Luxx Noir London, Aura Mayari, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Princess Poppy, Anetra and drag royalty Sasha Colby in the first batch of queens. They make their Werk Room entrances (as a kid of the 70s, I kind of loved Marcia Marcia Marcia’s) and then…could it be? It’s the return of Ornacia! Well, Ornacia does return, but in the costume is not Vivacious but Ariana Grande. The queens (especially Marcia x3) freak out and learn she is the season’s first guest judge.

Mama Ru arrives and announces the season’s first mini challenge, where the dolls pay tribute to the OG queens of season one by recreating the car wash photo shoot (sadly, without Mike Ruiz). Bosco’s drag sister Irene was the winner and received a cash prize of $2500. Ru then tells the queens that the first maxi challenge is the anticipated by some, dreaded by others talent show, “One Night Only.” In addition to putting the “t” in “talent” the group must also put together an opening ensemble number.

The choreo battle ensues between Aura and Marcia x3 so, this, along with the great 40” (of hair) debate between Luxx and Irene, brings the first drama of the season (and you can be sure it’s not rhe last.)

As the first group squabbled over choreography, the second set of queens arrived. We meet Salina EsTitties, Amethyst, Loosey LaDuca, Robin Fierce (a trio of queens representing Connecticut), Jax, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and TikTok sensations Sugar and Spice (the first twins to compete on the show).

And then, Ornacia returns! This time, however, the queens are not greeted by Ariana but by mother herself, Vivacious. This group recreates the first photo shoot of season two as they straddle a motorcycle and battle a raging wind machine. Loosey is the winner and $2500 richer. At the end of the first episode, all 16 queens finally face off – and are now tasked with creating an even bigger opening number.

The “One Night Only” talent show kicks off with a pageant-worthy opening number and for a while, the only “talent” visible was the lipsyncing of their “this is me” song (Malaysia, Luxx, Sugar, Spice, Salina and Mistress.)

Anetra’s song was the most memorable and entertaining, featuring duck walks and some martial arts board breaking. Loosey made the decision to sing live, which may not have been her best choice and Robin and Aura gave us some great lipsyncs and Sasha served with a performance of “Zombie.”

Irene and Amethyst tried to inject some humor into their routines, with Irene’s ice water tutorial leaving everyone underwhelmed. Jax and Marcia x 3 danced like we were all watching (I personally loved the latter’s teenage crush on Ross Matthews number.)

On the runway, the theme was “Who is She?” and looks were delivered. Sugar and Spice gave us Disney princess fantasies as Belle and Ariel, Sasha wore a stunning Miss Continental gown and Loosey wore a gown version of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” flight attendant.

Irene and Aura rocked black looks and Malaysia and Robin went white and icy blue. Poppy was a Candyland princess, Amethyst was a “slutty Bo-Peep” Salina served ‘West Coast Chola” denim and Jax took us back to the Fly Girl days in a color-blocked look. Luxx and Marcia were pastel dreams, Anetra was futuristic and fashion-forward and Mistress was a red glittery cowgirl.

The judges picked Marcia, Anetra and Jax as the tops of the week, with Anetra’s unforgettable duck walking earning her the win. Irene, Amethyst and Loosey found themselves in the bottom, but Loosey was deemed safe, leaving the other two to lip sync for their lives to Ariana Grande’s ‘Seven Rings” (no pressure, because she’s just sitting in the judges’ panel.) The two do the tune justice, but someone has to sashay away, and, sadly, it’s Irene. Next week, the queens face their first acting challenge, so stay tuned!

A new season of Drag Race brings us a new season of “The Pit Stop”. Bianca Del Rio takes over hosting duties and delivers a hilarious, shady recap of episode one with guests Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

Michelle Visage chats with our eliminated queen on “Whatcha Packin’”. I really wish she wasn’t the first to go.

Oh, Irene, we hardly knew ye…but I’m sure this isn’t the last we’ll hear from her. Here she shares how she prepared for the season, including tapping her drag sister Bosco for advice.

Anetra slayed in the talent show and, in this video from Pride, she discusses the day she got the call from the Drag Race producers.

Sugar and Spice talk about how their sibling rivalry has gone to the next level with their historic appearance on Drag Race.

Sasha Colby talks about why she finally decided to audition for Drag Race and it might have had something to do with her drag daughter Kerri’s appearance.

The season 15 cast chatted about what we can expect from this season (and spill some behind-the-scenes tea) with Entertainment Weekly’s Joey Nolfi.

Bob and Monét look back on 2022 on “Sibling Rivalry.”

Trixie is back to unbox more PR cosmetics from established and new brands. I still need to know how to get on these lists.

Jaymes Mansfield has moved on from blondes to Iconic Brunettes and brings us a new wig recreation. Here she discusses and creates an Elizabeth Taylor inspired look. I am totally getting “White Diamonds commercial” from this one.

We love Cynthia Lee Fontaine and so will you after watching her new web series “Conveniently Cucu.”

On the latest “Courtney Chronicles”, Courtney Act takes us behind the scenes at the New Year’s Eve concert at the historic Sydney Opera House. She sings “Xanadu” so sweetly I’m sure Olivia Newton-John is smiling down on her from heaven.

Our favorite fashionable duo is back with “No Gorge.” Gottmik and Violet discuss topics including Violet’s Instagram bully and all things New Years.

And that wraps up this week’s roundup of all things drag. Until next week, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

