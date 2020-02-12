There Could Still Be an Angelina Jolie Bride of Frankenstein Movie

A new version of the horror classic Bride of Frankenstein starring Angelina Jolie was set to be the second in Universal studio’s series of classic monster movie reboots, but the failure of The Mummy quickly killed off the whole enterprise.

But it has now been reported that a new version of Bride of Frankenstein might still happen.

According to Variety, producer Amy Pascal is looking to get Bride of Frankenstein off the ground at Universal. While the Dark Universe is dead (apart from its two-tweet Twitter account), the studio is still looking to make films based on its monster movie properties.

Angelina Jolie attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The site states that Pascal moved from Sony to Universal last year, and Bride of Frankenstein is one of the projects she is hoping to get into production there. Jurassic Park writer David Koepp and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi are among the talent that she has approached so far about the project.

According to the report, Jolie is still interested in the role. But the big difference between the old Dark Universe and the newer remakes is that they seem to be going for a much lower budget this time around.

Angelina Jolie attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The upcoming Invisible Man starring Elizabeth Moss is being made on a shoestring budget, for only $7 million. This almost guarantees a profit for the studio. But how do you get an A-list actor like Angelina Jolie to star in a low-budget horror movie? It’s not impossible, but it seems unlikely given her Oscar winner status.

From Our Partners

On Sale in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.