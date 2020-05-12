A New Tiger King Episode Coming to Netflix, to Focus on Siegfried and Roy Mauling

A new Tiger King episode is reportedly coming to Netflix, and it won’t star Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, or any of the other infamous personalities from the earlier episodes.
Instead, the new Tiger King episode will look into the 2003 mauling of Roy Horn by a tiger. Horn made up half of the German-American entertaining duo, Siegfried & Roy.
Wildlife veterinarian and Tiger King production member Dr. James Liu told THR the Tiger King follow-up episode is being angled as a “higher-minded corrective to both the original seven-episode series as well as comedian Joel McHale’s aftershow special.”
What that precisely entails isn’t clear, but a representative from Goode Films – the studio behind Tiger King – said Liu’s characterization of the show as being more “conversational” is untrue.
It looks like the filmmakers are researching the 2003 mauling that ended Siegfried and Roy’s long-running Vegas show. Specifically, they appear to be trying to contact Chris Lawrence, Siegfried and Roy’s tiger handler at the time of the incident, who has since talked to THR about what happened, and the PTSD he experienced as a result.
In case you don’t know the full story of Siegfried & Roy’s end, on Roy Horn’s 59th birthday he was mauled on stage after suffering a stroke. The tiger, Mantecore, was lunging at Horn in an instinctual way of helping. Following the attack, their Las Vegas show ended up shutting down permanently. Their version of the events differs from Lawrence’s though and Liu wants to revisit it.
While none of the details are all too certain at this point, the one thing that it seems we can count on is more episodes of Tiger King in our future–and not just the dramatization starring Nicolas Cage.
