Socialite Life
Now Reading
Tilda Swinton Took Face Masks to a Whole Other Level at Venice Film Festival — PHOTOS
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Tilda Swinton Took Face Masks to a Whole Other Level at Venice Film Festival — PHOTOS

by
September 4, 2020
Tilda Swinton "Lacci" Red Carpet And Opening Ceremony Red Carpet Arrivals - The 77th Venice Film Festival
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

While the world copes with a global pandemic, other than mask wearing you wouldn’t know it by the photos from the Venice Film Festival.

Many of the A-listers are in attendance and participating in photo ops and red carpet events.

As for the masks, they’ve been pretty traditional cloth masks, except in the case of Tilda Swinton.

During the festival’s opening ceremony, Swinton’s “wore” a mask (it was more of a face shield and clearly not an actual mask) that was unlike any other.

Tilda Swinton "Lacci" Red Carpet And Opening Ceremony Red Carpet Arrivals - The 77th Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton holds a wire masquerade mask as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film “Lacci” on the opening day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 2, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

The mask was sculpted by James Merry, the Iceland-based embroidery artist who’s best known as Björk‘s co-creative director.

For yesterday’s (September 03, 2020) premiere of La Voz Humana, her short film by Pedro Almodóvar, Swinton unveiled the second, a sculptural number that fanned across her face and featured two curling antennae.

Tilda Swinton "The Human Voice" and "Quo Vadis, Aida?" Red Carpet - The 77th Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton holds a golden masquerade mask as she arrives for the screening of the film “The Human Voice” presented out of competition on the second day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 3, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart explained that the masks were being held as a symbol of “responsibility and care.”

Tilda Swinton "Lacci" Red Carpet And Opening Ceremony Red Carpet Arrivals - The 77th Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton holds a wire masquerade mask as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film “Lacci” on the opening day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 2, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tilda Swinton "Lacci" Red Carpet And Opening Ceremony Red Carpet Arrivals - The 77th Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton holds a wire masquerade mask as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film “Lacci” on the opening day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 2, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tilda Swinton "The Human Voice" and "Quo Vadis, Aida?" Red Carpet - The 77th Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton holds a golden masquerade mask as she arrives for the screening of the film “The Human Voice” presented out of competition on the second day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 3, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tilda Swinton "Lacci" Red Carpet And Opening Ceremony Red Carpet Arrivals - The 77th Venice Film Festival
Actress Tilda Swinton walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the “Lacci” red carpet during the 77th Venice Film Festival at on September 02, 2020 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Tilda Swinton "The Human Voice" and "Quo Vadis, Aida?" Red Carpet - The 77th Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton walks the red carpet ahead of the movie “The Human Voice” and “Quo Vadis, Aida?” at the 77th Venice Film Festival at on September 03, 2020 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images)
Tilda Swinton "The Human Voice" and "Quo Vadis, Aida?" Red Carpet - The 77th Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton holds a golden masquerade mask as she arrives for the screening of the film “The Human Voice” presented out of competition on the second day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 3, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ In the meeting of the JoJo’s, JoJo Siwa and JoJo talk growing up in the entertainment industry. [OMG BLOG]

★ She’s back! Kelly (of “Shoes” fame) is back with “Masks.” Watch the video now! [Towleroad]

Marie Osmond is leaving The Talk after one season. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Anderson Cooper vows revenge on Andy Cohen for posting shirtless pics. [Curt and Frank]

★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Many hats were worn to the various Duran Duran weddings over the years. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jared Kushner‘s brother’s wife Karlie Kloss will appear at a Biden-Harris campaign event. [Celebitchy]

★ A very happy birthday to Costas Mandylor. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X