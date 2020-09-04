While the world copes with a global pandemic, other than mask wearing you wouldn’t know it by the photos from the Venice Film Festival.

Many of the A-listers are in attendance and participating in photo ops and red carpet events.

As for the masks, they’ve been pretty traditional cloth masks, except in the case of Tilda Swinton.

During the festival’s opening ceremony, Swinton’s “wore” a mask (it was more of a face shield and clearly not an actual mask) that was unlike any other.

Tilda Swinton holds a wire masquerade mask as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film “Lacci” on the opening day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 2, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

The mask was sculpted by James Merry, the Iceland-based embroidery artist who’s best known as Björk‘s co-creative director.

For yesterday’s (September 03, 2020) premiere of La Voz Humana, her short film by Pedro Almodóvar, Swinton unveiled the second, a sculptural number that fanned across her face and featured two curling antennae.

Tilda Swinton holds a golden masquerade mask as she arrives for the screening of the film “The Human Voice” presented out of competition on the second day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 3, 2020 at Venice Lido, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart explained that the masks were being held as a symbol of “responsibility and care.”

