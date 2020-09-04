While the world copes with a global pandemic, other than mask wearing you wouldn’t know it by the photos from the Venice Film Festival.
Many of the A-listers are in attendance and participating in photo ops and red carpet events.
As for the masks, they’ve been pretty traditional cloth masks, except in the case of Tilda Swinton.
During the festival’s opening ceremony, Swinton’s “wore” a mask (it was more of a face shield and clearly not an actual mask) that was unlike any other.
The mask was sculpted by James Merry, the Iceland-based embroidery artist who’s best known as Björk‘s co-creative director.
For yesterday’s (September 03, 2020) premiere of La Voz Humana, her short film by Pedro Almodóvar, Swinton unveiled the second, a sculptural number that fanned across her face and featured two curling antennae.
Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart explained that the masks were being held as a symbol of “responsibility and care.”
THE LATEST
- Tilda Swinton Took Face Masks to a Whole Other Level at Venice Film Festival — PHOTOS
- Brie Larson Turned Down Captain Marvel Role, Twice
- Twitter Lost Its Collective Mind Over the Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren Dating Rumors
- Britney Spears Wants Conservatorship Case Open to the Public
- Carole Baskin Hopes Dancing With the Stars Shows the ‘Real’ Her
- Production Suspended on The Batman After Robert Pattinson Test Positive for Coronavirus — REPORT
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ In the meeting of the JoJo’s, JoJo Siwa and JoJo talk growing up in the entertainment industry. [OMG BLOG]
★ She’s back! Kelly (of “Shoes” fame) is back with “Masks.” Watch the video now! [Towleroad]
★ Marie Osmond is leaving The Talk after one season. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Anderson Cooper vows revenge on Andy Cohen for posting shirtless pics. [Curt and Frank]
★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Many hats were worn to the various Duran Duran weddings over the years. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Jared Kushner‘s brother’s wife Karlie Kloss will appear at a Biden-Harris campaign event. [Celebitchy]
★ A very happy birthday to Costas Mandylor. [Boy Culture]