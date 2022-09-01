On the rocks: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen experiencing marriage trouble, model has ‘left family home’ after blowout fight

Published by

Radar Online

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly in the middle of an epic fight stemming from the couple’s ongoing marital issues, Radar has learned.

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his 42-year-old Brazilian model wife are allegedly on the outs after he decided to un-retire.

Mega

Sources close to the couple revealed that Bündchen has left the couple’s home in Florida and taken an abrupt trip to Costa Rica.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” one friend close to the pair revealed on Thursday amid the news Brady and Bündchen are experiencing trouble in paradise.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” another pal spilled. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

“They have a fiery relationship,” the source added. “Gisele is a bit hot-headed – she has that Brazilian heat!”

Mega

News of the superstar couple’s current relationship problems comes days after Brady faced scrutiny for missing 11 full days of training in August.

Although the NFL quarterback didn’t say if his problems had to do with his marriage to Bündchen, he did reveal he was facing “personal” and “unique” challenges at the time.

“It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady responded when questioned about his absence from training last month. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on.”

This is far from the first time Brady and Bündchen have experienced problems stemming from Brady’s football career and absence from the family for long lengths of time.

Mega

In 2020, one year before the 45-year-old football star retired then unretired from the NFL, Brady revealed his wife wasn’t satisfied with their marriage because Brady wasn’t “doing his part for the family.”

“A couple of years ago, [Bündchen] didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Brady told Howard Stern in April 2020.

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house,” he continued. “She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, ‘Well, yeah, of course, this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn’t work for me.’”

The couple married in 2009 and currently share two children together – son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 – as well as Jack, 15, who Brady shares with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.